"Stop comparing Federer, Nadal, Djokovic to just about anyone" - Fans ridicule Holger Rune's 'Next Big-3' claims alongside Alcaraz & Sinner

Holger Rune recently expressed his excitement over discussions about him being part of the next Big Three alongside rivals Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner. However, the Dane's take did not go down well with tennis fans, who ridiculed it citing his lack of success on the Grand Slam stage so far.

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic's dominance in men's tennis in more or less the same era led them to being christened as the Big Three. Federer, Nadal and Djokovic have collectively won 66 singles Major titles. The Swiss retired with 20 of them, and the Spaniard looks set to call time on his career with 22. Meanwhile, the Serb, who continues to gun for more glory, has 24.

However, with Nadal's career winding down and Djokovic also inching closer to the end of his career at 37 years old, there have been relentless discussions in the media over a trio that could potentially hit the same heights of success as the Big Three did. Many have opined that Alcaraz, Sinner, and Rune could be the ones to fill the void.

Recently, Rune told The Telegraph that comparisons between himself, Alcaraz, Sinner, and the Big Three are invalid at this point in time because of the sheer gap in their collective achievements. However, he also said that he is excited about the future, as he believes that a new Big Three would help tennis grow.

"We (Sinner, Alcaraz and Rune) cannot compare ourselves at all yet to Novak, Rafa and Roger, but the fact that people are starting to talk about the next Big Three is exciting. It's what makes tennis bigger, exciting, rivalries are very important. It's interesting to have all characters, that's why hopefully they'll be calling us the next Big Three," Rune said.

One set of fans opined that Rune is in no position to think of himself as a player on the same level as Alcaraz and Sinner. Grand Slam success has so far eluded the Dane, while Alcaraz has won three Majors, and Sinner has won one.

"You guys really need to stop it with the whole “next Big Three”. Rune hasn’t even done enough to warrant being in the same sentence as the other two names anyway," one fan wrote.

"#1 Alcaraz and 3 grand slams #1 Sinner and 1 grand slam & Davis Cup Winner & Rune !! Lets be serious - until he wins something worth talking about there is no small Big Three!" opined another fan.

"Rune thinks he's close to Alcaraz and Sinner," wrote another fan, followed by three laughing emojis.

Another set of fans urged the media to stop with the comparisons as none among Alcaraz, Sinner, and Rune come close to the Big Three as far as achievements are concerned.

"Is he still saying these things or is it from the past? How can he even mention him alongside Sinner and Alcaraz? He has no achievements to be considered a top player. Big Three will never be replicated. So just don’t use it randomly for any three players you like," a fan wrote.

"Stop comparing Roger, Rafa and Novak to just about anyone, and why is Rune even in the conversation?" another fan asked.

"The Big Three is a term coined about the three greatest players of all time. Stop using it for any other three players who have not reached the same heights," another fan chimed in .

Novak Djokovic himself called Alcaraz, Sinner and Rune "the next Big Three" last year

Novak Djokovic

After winning the 2023 Nitto ATP Finals by defeating Sinner in the final, Djokovic told reporters at a press conference that according to him, Alcaraz, Sinner and Rune are the "next Big Three" who will "carry" tennis on their talented shoulders in the years ahead.

"Rune, Alcaraz and him [Jannik Sinner] are the big three, next big three, if you want to call them. They are going to carry this sport," Djokovic said.

Rune though, has a lot of work to do if he intends to catch up to rivals Alcaraz and Sinner. The Dane's inconsistent form, coupled with his erratic temperament, has seen his ATP Tour ranking drop from a career-high World No. 4 to World No. 15.

Right now, the Dane is at the Wimbledon Championships, where he is gearing up for his second-round encounter against Thiago Seyboth Wild.

