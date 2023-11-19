"Holger Rune, Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner are the next Big 3" - Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic capped off one of the most successful years of his professional career with a record-breaking seventh title at the 2023 ATP Finals. He also surpassed Roger Federer's tally of six titles at the year-end championship.

The Serb defeated home favorite Jannik Sinner in the title contest on Sunday, November 19. The top seed was at his impeccable best as he saw off the young Italian in straight sets, 6-3, 6-3, in an hour and 44 minutes.

The 36-year-old was looking for revenge against Sinner when he stepped out at Pala Alpitour. The 22-year-old had earlier defeated the Serb in the group stages, 7-5, 6-7(5), 7-6(2), ending his 19-match winning streak.

Novak Djokovic spoke highly about playing the next generation of tennis stars, which includes Carlos Alcaraz, Holger Rune and Sinner among others in his post-match press conference. He pegged the trio as the worthy successors for himself, Rafael Nadal, and Roger Federer and called them "the next big three."

However, the maverick from Belgrade is not ready to hand over the reins just yet and will go toe-to-toe against the prodigious stars until they start getting the better of him. Once they start doing so, the Serb might consider taking a "permanent break" from the sport.

Djokovic has an impressive head-to-head against all three. The 24-time Grand Slam champion has a 4-1 record against Sinner and 3-2 against Alcaraz and Rune both. He defeated all three players en route to his title win in Turin this week.

"Rune, Alcaraz and him [Jannik Sinner] are the big three, next big three, if you want to call them. They are going to carry this sport. I will hang on for as long as I feel like hanging on, as long as I'm... I think as long as I'm able to win against them on the big stage, I'll still keep going because why stop if you're still winning the biggest titles," Djokovic said.

"Once they start to, yeah, kick my butt, then I will consider probably having a little break or maybe a permanent break from professional tennis," he added.

Novak Djokovic dubs Jannik Sinner the future of Italian tennis

Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner pictured after ATP Finals final

While Jannik Sinner may have come up short against Novak Djokovic in the title contest at the ATP Finals, the latter was all praises for the young Italian. In his post-match press conference, the Serb opined that the future of Italian tennis looks bright with Jannik Sinner there to lead it.

The World No. 1 hailed Sinner's professionalism and love for his nation. He also applauded the decision to organize the 2023 ATP Finals in a country that appreciates tennis.

The Serbian ace believes tennis has been growing in the European country in recent years thanks to efforts by the likes of Matteo Berrettini, Fabio Fognini, Lorenzo Musetti, and more including Sinner himself.

"Jannik, the Italian tennis is in good hands. I think Jannik is someone that is very professional, that loves his country. He does all the right things with his people. It's great that we have World Tour Finals in a country that really loves tennis and loves sport. Of course calcio is calcio, but tennis also has grown so much in the last years with Berrettini's success, his success, Fognini and Musetti," Djokovic said.

