Russian tennis player Veronika Kudermetova defeated Qinwen Zheng of China to advance to the semifinal of the 2023 Italian Open on Tuesday. Kudermetova, seeded 11th, defeated Zheng 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 and will now face Anhelina Kalinina of Ukraine in the semifinals.

The talking point of the tight battle came when Kudermetova saw a return shot from Zheng bounce roughly close to the sideline in the decider with a lead of 3-0. While she claimed that the ball had gone out of bounds, the chair umpire disagreed, which was supported by the line judge as well.

The Russian, who was understandably upset by that, pointed a finger at the line judge's decision-making accuracy and criticized him for being old and wrong, saying:

"This is your mistake, yeah? Who will take care about this one? I mean, if I did mistake, you give me fine or something. This is like a joke. He is very old. I mean, who will pay for that mistake?"

Tennis fans were outraged by Veronika Kudermetova's behavior and took to Twitter to vent their fury. One user stated that tennis players should be stopped from abusing people in this manner.

"Someone really has to stop these disrespectful entitled players from abusing these poor people who are just there trying to do their jobs!!" the user wrote.

Another user criticized others for laughing at Veronika Kudermetova's behavior, saying it was neither "cute" nor "iconic."

"Nothing cute or iconic about acting like a b*tch to a person trying to do their job but yknow u are on tennis twitter when there are people giggling at it," the user tweeted.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

"I think I am a little more calm, focused on improving, and do the right things" - Veronika Kudermetova

Veronika Kudermetova pictured at the 2023 Mutua Madrid Open - Day Eleven

Following her victory, Veronika Kudermetova stated on-court that the last few weeks had been difficult for her. However, she did not sit back and instead focused on where she could improve in her game, which she believed was the turning point.

"It was pretty tough for me. I tried to think what I want to do on the court, where I want to improve. I think this was the key when I started to think positively and work really hard. This is the moment everything changed," Kudermetova said.

The Russian added that she has gradually gotten better and calmer, and that she was now focused on improving and doing the right things.

"The last few weeks I started to play better. A lot of good wins. I started to play more consistently. I think I am a little more calm, focused on improving, and do the right things, because before I tried to play good and show results," Veronika Kudermetova said.

