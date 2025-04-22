"Stop inventing awards for Rafael Nadal", "Where's Roger Federer's?" - Fans irked by Spaniard's latest Laureus honor

Rafael Nadal was honored with the Laureus Sporting Icon Award at the 2025 Laureus World Sports Awards in Madrid, on Monday, April 21. However, several fans were annoyed with this development, and they didn't mince words when it came to laying bare their honest opinons about it.

Ad

Nadal retired from professional tennis at last year's Davis Cup Finals after injury-plagued 2023 and 2024 seasons. Even though the former No. 1 and 22-time Major winner played a handful of tournaments last year, for the most part, he struggled to maintain peak physical fitness. Ultimately, he decided to call time on his stellar career after representing Spain at the 2024 Davis Cup Finals.

The Laureus Sporting Icon Award, the latest feather in Rafael Nadal's cap, marked the Spaniard's sixth honor at the prestigious Laureus World Sports Awards. He was declared Breakthrough of the Year in 2006, Sportsman of the Year in 2011 and 2021 and Comeback of the Year in 2014. Last year, he also received the discretionary Sport for Good Award as the founder of The Rafa Nadal Foundation.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

While the former World No. 1 being named the Laureus Sporting Icon at the 25th edition of the Laureus World Sports Awards was lauded by many fans on X (formerly Twitter), there were others who didn't take kindly to it.

There were some who suggested that the award was made up simply to keep him relevant. A few others sided either with Roger Federer or Novak Djokovic as the right pick for the award in their opinion.

Ad

"Stop inventing Awards for Nadal every year 🤪🤣," one fan wrote.

"Where's Roger's? We making up awards now??" questioned one.

"What.. Djokovic literally have more records breaking... WTF 😁😁😁 ... THAT IS INSANE.. LIKE WHAT ???? @LaureusSport ... you are crazy!!!!," another chimed in.

Here are some more reactions from fans to the Spaniard winning the Laureus Sporting Icon Award:

"Of course they would pick him …," wrote one fan with a hint of cynicism.

Ad

"Okay Rafa definitely deserves this but why on earth doesn’t Roger have this award?? Sorry, I know I’m biased but if anyone deserves it, it’s Roger Federer 🤷🏽‍♀️," weighed in yet another fan.

It is worth noting that there are six main Laureus World Sports Awards categories; Sportsman of the Year, Sportswoman of the Year, Team of the Year, Comeback of the Year, Breakthrough of the Year, and Action Sportsperson of the Year. All the other awards, including the Sport for Good Award that The Rafa Nadal Foundation received last year, are discretionary.

Ad

After collecting the Laureus Sporting Icon Award on the stage, the former No. 1 delivered a rousing speech, part of which was directed at active athletes.

"The ones that keep competing, enjoy the moment" - Rafael Nadal's message to active professional athletes at Laureus World Sports Awards 2025

Rafael Nadal poses with the Laureus Sporting Icon Award at the 2025 Laureus World Sports Awards in Madrid (Source: Getty)

After being introduced by American former hurdler Edwin Moses, Rafael Nadal made his way to the 2025 Laureus World Sports Awards stage and collected the Laureus Sporting Icon Award from Simone Biles. Shortly after, the Spaniard delivered a brief speech. Part of it featured a message of encouragement from him to professional athletes who remain active in their respective disciplines.

Ad

"The ones that keep competing, enjoy the moment, because the professional careers are short. But just try hard, enjoy and appreciate every single moment that you have the chance to enjoy this beautiful world of sport. Keep going," the former ATP No. 1 said.

Upon concluding his speech, the Spaniard received rapturous applause from the rest of the attendees. One of them was his great rival Novak Djokovic.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sudipto Pati Sudipto is a Tennis journalist at Sportskeeda holding a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. He has an experience of 3+ years across the market research, travel, health, lifestyle and sports sectors.



Sudipto has followed Tennis since the early 2000s and stays up-to-date with the sport by following both active and former Tennis players, and seasoned journalists. He also follows ATP and WTA updates, watches documentaries and interviews of professionals, and only reads esteemed publications. He sources all information for his articles only from credible publications stays away from unsubstantiated claims. In just a matter of 3 months, he has gained a readership of almost 2 million at Sportskeeda!



Sudipto admires Rafael Nadal for his fiercely competitive on-court nature and his ability to make memorable comebacks after injury layoffs. The Spaniard may be the GOAT for him, but he also respects the accomplishments of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.



Beyond Tennis, Sudipto also has an interest in music, football, and video games alongside cooking and traveling. Know More

Who Are Roger Federer's Kids? Know All About Federer's Twins