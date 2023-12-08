"Stop this madness" "They keep recycling this s**t" - Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner and Holger Rune being dubbed the next 'Big-3' leaves fans fuming

Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, and Holger Rune have truly made their mark in the tennis world and achieved great things in their young careers.

Alcaraz, 20, has reached the World No. 1 spot and also became a two-time Grand Slam champion. Sinner, 22, and Rune, 20, finished 2023 in the top 10 of the ATP rankings and are Masters 1000 champions. The trio have played each other multiple times and have produced some of the most stunning matches in recent years.

Seeing their budding rivalry and immense talent, many in the tennis world have called them the heir apparent to Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, and Rafael Nadal and affectionately dubbed them the next 'Big-3.'

However, tennis fans recently took a differing stance on the issue in response to a viral social media post by Eurosport featuring Alcaraz, Sinner, and Rune, with the message:

"The new generation of tennis stars. The next big three?"

Some argued that it is too soon for any kind of comparison between the young guns of tennis and the greatest players in the sport in the modern era. Some also opined that many players in recent times have been dubbed the next 'Big-3' and have not lived up to the expectations.

"Can you all just stop with the Big 3 thing, there won't be anything that could replace what we had during the Golden Era," one fan wrote.

"They keep recycling this s**t over and over like damn here’s your engagement set us free," another posted on X.

"With all respect to all players, there will not be another Big Three like Roger, Rafa & Novak. Not in the same era, ever. No one calls USA Basketball team a Dream Team after 1992 and there is a reason for that, there will not be a better team ever," one account posted.

"In the past five years, a lot of players were called next big three and no one could meet up to the expectations, still in 2020s the real Big ones are Djokovic and Nadal," another fan said.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans to Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, and Holger being called the next 'Big-3':

A look into Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, and Holger Rune's top performances in 2023

Carlos Alcaraz pictured after winning the Wimbledon Championships

Carlos Alcaraz had a late start to the 2023 season as he missed the Australian Open. However, he hit the ground when he got on the court, winning the ATP 250 Argentina Open, his first tournament of the year. The young Spaniard defended his title at the Indian Wells and was triumphant at his home tournaments, the Barcelona Open and the Madrid Open.

Alcaraz also won his first titles on the grass court, emerging victorious at the Queen's Club Championship. He then defeated Novak Djokovic to win Wimbledon, his second Grand Slam title and finished the season as the World No. 2.

Jannik Sinner's first notable performance came at the Montpellier Open, where he bettered Maxime Cressy in the title bout. The Italian won the biggest title of his career at the Canadian Open, and his form received a boost afterwards. Sinner won titles at the China Open and Vienna Open and reached the final of the ATP Finals, ending the year as World No. 4.

Meanwhile, after winning his first ATP 1000 title at the 2022 Paris Masters, Holger Rune set high expectations for the 2023 ATP Tour. However, the Dane's form did not replicate the promise, as his biggest title of the year came at the ATP 250 Munich Open. Rune also reached the final of the Monte Carlo Masters and the Italian Open. These results were good enough for him to qualify for his ATP Finals for the first time. He is currently ranked World No. 8.