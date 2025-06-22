"Stop pushing this nonsense narrative" - Fans bemoan Carlos Alcaraz-Emma Raducanu 'propaganda' after Brit attends Spaniard's match at Queen's Club

Emma Raducanu attended Carlos Alcaraz's semifinal clash against Roberto Bautista Agut on Saturday, June 21, at the 2025 HSBC Championships at London's Queen's Club. Later, this appearance was used to promote Raducanu and Alcaraz's mixed doubles partnership slated for this year's US Open. Unfortunately, the promotion backfired as several tennis fans vehemently disapproved of it.
It's only been a few days since the Brit and the Spaniard were announced as one of the high-profile pairings for the mixed doubles category at the 2025 US Open. The announcement sparked numerous discussions, especially as many fans have felt for a long time that Alcaraz has a crush on Raducanu.
After the former WTA No. 10 was captured on camera watching Carlos Alcaraz play in the semifinals of the 2025 HSBC Championships, the official X (formerly Twitter) handle of Tennis TV posted a video. It featured Emma Raducanu smiling in the stands of the Andy Murray Arena while the Spaniard was battling it out with his compatriot for a place in the final of the ATP 500 grasscourt tournament. The post was captioned:
"Keeping an eye on her Mixed Doubles partner 👀"
Bemoaning the promotion of the US Open mixed doubles pairing, several fans on X urged the 'narrative' around Alcaraz and Raducanu to stop.
"Stop pushing this nonsense narrative it’s boring already 🙄," a fan wrote.
"Propaganda I will never fall for," commented another.
"We're already tired of this narrative, let's move on please," another fan chimed in.
"Seriously give us a break about that, that's very boring... 🙄," opined one fan.
"Even the official handles are pushing the narrative now😭," another added.
"I’ve had ENOUGH can us open happen tomorrow so we can be free from this," weighed in yet another fan.
With Raducanu watching on, Alcaraz sealed a relatively straightforward 6-4, 6-4 win over Bautista Agut to reach the final at Queen's Club for the second time in his career. Later, the Spaniard was asked about his thoughts on being watched in action by the Brit.
"It was great having Emma Raducanu in the stands" - Carlos Alcaraz
Carlos Alcaraz said during his post-match press conference that he was unaware of Emma Raducanu's presence in the stands while he was playing against Roberto Bautista Agut at Queen's Club. He claimed that he got to know about it via social media. The Spaniard though, spoke positively about Raducanu attending the match.
"I saw on social media she came up to watch my match. I just glad. I mean, I was focused on the match. I didn't see her. Just glad that she came to support, to watch my match. Yeah, I think it was great having her in the stands," Alcaraz said.
Alcaraz, who won the title at Queen's Club back in 2023, will face Jiri Lehecka in this year's final. Lehecka produced a spirited display to reach the final after overcoming Raducanu's compatriot, Jack Draper, in the semis.