Story behind Nike's Naomi Osaka 2025 US Open sneakers drop: Price, where to buy & design inspiration for the NYC showstopper

Naomi Osaka took another step in her career renaissance by reaching the semifinals of the US Open 2025. She recently finished as the runner-up at the Canadian Open, her best result since returning to the tour as a mother last year. She could surpass it by reaching the final in New York.

Aside from her tennis, Osaka's sartorial choices have also made headlines. She has donned a couple of different outfits by her sponsor Nike at the US Open. Her bright purple dress looks incredible on her under the lights, although her matching sneakers with that outfit have stolen the show, which also pay a tribute to her Japanese heritage.

The shoes are decked in purple and fuschia splashes on a pale blue background. There's also a heart with a spiky wing-like frame, with black flame design along with Japanese characters on the side. Unfortunately, this version of the shoe isn't available for retail just yet.

Osaka has also worn a red outfit at the US Open with matching shoes. The design on this version of the footwear is slightly different. Available in Picante Red-Bright Crimson-Dark Red-Black color combo, the Nike GP Challenge 1 "Naomi Osaka" is priced at $170. It is available for sale on the official Nike website and in their select physical stores.

Osaka's kit at the season's final Major looks good, though the winner's trophy will enhance its appeal even further. She will aim to take another step closer to the title on Thursday by winning her semifinal match.

Naomi Osaka to meet Amanda Anisimova in the US Open 2025 semifinals

Naomi Osaka at the US Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Naomi Osaka will take on Amanda Anisimova in the semifinals of the US Open 2025 on Thursday, September 4. This is the former's third appearance at this stage in New York, while the latter is through to the semifinals of her home Slam for the first time. Both players have conceded only one set en route to the last four.

This will be their third career meeting, and their first since 2022. Anisimova won both of their previous matches. She staged a comeback to beat Osaka in the third round of the Australian Open 2022, thus bringing an end to her rival's title defense. She then won their next match, a first-round showdown at the French Open, a few months later.

Every time Osaka has advanced beyond the fourth round of a Major, she has won the title. She will be keen to keep this streak intact and score her first win over Anisimova on Thursday night.

