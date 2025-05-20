Strasbourg 2025 Day 3: Women's singles predictions ft. Paula Badosa vs Marie Bouzkova, Elena Rybakina vs Wang Xinyu | Internationaux de Strasbourg

Day 3 at the 2025 Internationaux de Strasbourg will feature four second-round matches in the singles event. Some of the biggest seeds at the event, such as third seed Paula Badosa and fourth seed Elena Rybakina, will be in action on May 20 (Tuesday).

The event will also feature some other prominent Top 10 players such as Jessica Pegula and Emma Navarro who are the top two seeds. Every player is looking to get some crucial wins before the French Open which starts next week.

Let's look at some of the matches scheduled on Day 3 at the 2025 Internationaux de Strasbourg

#4 Magda Linette vs Rebecca Sramkova

In Picture: Magda Linette (Getty)

In one of the second-round clashes at the Internationaux de Strasbourg, Magda Linette will face off against Rebecca Sramkova. Linette had her best result in 2025 at the Miami Open, where she lost 3-6, 2-6 against Jasmine Paolini in the quarterfinal. In Strasbourg, she began her campaign with a 6-3, 6-3 win over seventh seed Barbora Krejcikova in the first round.

Rebecca Sramkova has not been in the best of form in 2025, having suffered six first-round exits in the season. Her best result was reaching the quarterfinal at the Merida Open, losing 7-5, 3-6, 0-6 against Emiliana Arango in the quarterfinal. She began her campaign in Strasbourg with a 6-0, 6-4 win over Yulia Putintseva in the first round.

Sramkova has won her only match against Linette, winning 7-6 (5), 6-4 at the Thailand Open last year. The positive head-to-head makes Sramkova the favorite for the upcoming match.

Predicted winner- Rebecca Sramkova

#3 Liudmila Samsonova vs Diane Parry

In Picture: Liudmila Samsonova (Getty)

Eighth seed Liudmila Samsonova will take on Diane Parry in the second round of the 2025 Internationaux de Strasbourg. Samsonova had her best result in 2025 at the Adelaide International, where she retired against Madison Keys in the semifinal. She also reached the quarterfinals in Indian Wells, losing 2-6, 3-6 against Aryna Sabalenka. She began her campaign in Strasbourg with a 6-1, 7-5 win over Linda Noskova in the first round.

Diane Parry has had a dreadful 2025 season so far, as the French player has not made it the past the second round of any of the events she has played at. Her only second round appearance came at the Madrid Open, where she lost 6-7 (4), 4-6 against Anna Kalinskaya. She began her campaign in Strasbourg with a 7-5, 7-6 (3) win over Leylah Fernandez in the first round.

This will be the first meeting between the players, but Samsonova is the favorite to win as she is the seeded player.

Predicted winner- Liudmila Samsonova

#2 Elena Rybakina vs Wang Xinyu

In Picture: Elena Rybakina (Getty)

Fourth seed Elena Rybakina will begin her campaign at the 2025 Internationaux de Strasbourg by taking on Wang Xinyu in the second round. Rybakina had her best results in 2025 in the Middle East as she reached the semifinals of the Abu Dhabi Open and the Dubai Tennis Championships, losing against Belina Bencic and Mirra Andreeva, respectively. Being a higher seed, she received a bye in the opening round in Strasbourg.

Wang Xinyu has been knocked out of the first round eight times this season, which shows that the Chinese player is having a poor season. Her only good result was reaching the semifinal of the Singapore Open where she lost 3-6, 4-6 against Elise Mertens. She began her campaign in Strasbourg with a 6-4, 7-5 win over Eva Lys in the first round.

Rybakina has won her only match against Wang 7-6 (4), 6-2 at the 2019 Jiangxi Open, making her favorite for the upcoming match as well.

Predicted winner- Elena Rybakina

#1 Paula Badosa vs Marie Bouzkova

In Picture: Marie Bouzkova (Getty)

Third seed Paula Badosa will begin her campaign in Strasbourg with a second-round clash against Czech lucky-loser Marie Bouzkova. Injuries have largely hampered Badosa's 2025 season as the Spaniard has only played 19 matches so far this year, with a semifinal run at the Australian Open being her best result. Being one of the higher seeds, she received a bye in the first round in Strasbourg.

Marie Bouzkova had her best result at the Brisbane International, losing 3-6, 4-6 against Aryna Sabalenka in the quarterfinal. She also reached the last-eight at the Copa Colsanitas, where she lost 7-5, 1-6, 5-7 against Katarzyna Kawa. In Strasbourg she entered as a lucky loser, winning 6-2, 6-1 against Alize Cornet in the first round.

Badosa has won all three matches against Bouzkova, including their last encounter at the Citi Open last year, clinching the title with a 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 win. Badosa's head-to-head record makes her the favorite for this match as well.

Predicted winner- Paula Badosa

