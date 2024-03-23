Chris Evert shared words of support for the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, as she recently revealed her cancer diagnosis.

After an abdominal surgery in January, Kate Middleton temporarily resigned from public duties to make a full recovery. However, concerns were raised about her health when no further recovery updates were provided.

On Friday, March 22, the Princess of Wales addressed her prolonged absence, revealing her cancer diagnosis. She added that she was in undergoing a course of preventative chemotherapy.

"Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance, as is the love, support and kindness that has be shown by so many of you," she said in the video message. "We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment."

Tennis legend Chris Evert shared words of affirmation while extending her support to Kate Middleton.

"Sending Catherine, The Princess of Wales, strength, healing, and positive energy during her cancer journey. You got this!" Evert wrote on X.

It is worth noting that Evert, herself, is currently undergoing chemotherapy. The 18-time Grand Slam champion was first diagnosed with ovarian cancer in December 2021. While she announced that she was cancer-free in January 2023, the American said that her cancer had returned in December the same year.

Chris Evert is a great admirer of Prince William and Princess of Wales Kate Middleton

Chris Evert (L) pictured in the Royal Box at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships

Chris Evert, a three-time Wimbledon champion, has had the privilege of interacting with the royal family over the years. The American has also often met Princess of Wales Kate Middleton who is the patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC).

During her appearance on the ‘Midnight Meets with Colin Murray’ podcast in 2021, Chris Evert shared her experience of meeting William, Prince of Wales, and Middleton.

"I'm really lucky because I've met Prince William a number of times and had tea with him as well, and Kate, during Wimbledon on the Sunday of the finals," Evert said. "I get to sit in the Royal Box and they're in the Royal Box. My son Nicky and I had tea with them one time."

Further expressing her admiration, the former World No. 1 said:

"He [Prince William] is the most normal future king. He is so normal, he is so warm, and oh my god, I'm just a big fan of his. I'm hoping he'll become king," Evert added.