  • "Stupid, ignorant, weak man" - Martina Navratilova lashes out at Donald Trump and medical exec over President's controversial Tylenol-autism claim

By Ravleen Kaur
Published Sep 23, 2025 18:21 GMT
Martina Navratilova
Martina Navratilova [L] and President Donald Trump [R] | Source: Getty Images

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova expressed her thoughts on United States President Donald Trump as he shared his views on the usage of Tylenol and linked it as a possible cause of autism. Furthermore, the US President also highlighted his thoughts on the ongoing medical practices in the country.

Navratilova is widely known as one of the greatest female tennis players. She was born in Prague but settled down in the United States after attaining citizenship in 1981. The now 68-year-old holds 167 elite-level singles and 177 doubles titles, including 59 Major titles. She also won nine Wimbledon singles titles, a record.

Via a post on X, Navratilova shared her thoughts on Donald Trump's comments on Tylenol. He claimed that the medicine, also known as paracetamol, should not be taken by pregnant women, as it could be linked to autism in their children. The active drug used in the painkiller Tylenol is acetaminophen.

"Who the hell knows??? You, Trump, are supposed to know, before you change the policy, you stupid ignorant weak man" added Navratilova.
Donald Trump said during a press conference on Monday, September 22:

"Break it up into four, break it up into three if you have to, but go to the doctor four times instead of once or five times instead of once. And for some reason they insisted you put it all into the body, and maybe that's the drug companies that make more money that way."
He continued:

"Maybe it's the doctors because they get more money. Who the hell knows what it is. Don't do it."

President Donald Trump also announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) would be alerting physicians that using Tylenol during pregnancy can cause autism in children. He added:

"They are strongly recommending that women limit Tylenol use during pregnancy unless medically necessary."
Tylenol is a medication used to treat pain, fever, allergies, cough, cold, headache, and flu.

Martina Navratilova on the contemporary state of the US under President Donald Trump

Martina Navratilova at The Championships - Wimbledon 2025. - Source: Getty
During her interview with the BBC's Amol Rajan in June 2025, Martina Navratilova shared her thoughts on the current state of the United States.

"If I were now still in that same position [as in 1975] and I had to go live somewhere, it would not be America, because it's not a democracy at the moment," Martina Navratilova said.

The tennis icon is a supporter of the rights of the LGBTQ community, animals, and underprivileged children. She also served as a health and fitness ambassador for the American Association of Retired Persons.

