Holger Rune's third-round match at the ongoing BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells saw celebrity couple Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet in attendance. Jenner's elder sister Kendall was present as well. A seemingly awkward but intimate moment between Jenner and Chalamet was caught on camera, which prompted tennis fans to pour in with a myriad of reactions.

Ad

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet, who made their high-profile romantic relationship public in 2023, attended the men's singles third-round clash between Holger Rune and Ugo Humbert in Indian Wells, and were treated to an absorbing contest. The Dane ultimately registered a 5-7, 6-4, 7-5 comeback win against the Frenchman.

With the cameras on them at one point, Jenner romantically cozied up to Chalamet and started kissing him. The latter did reciprocate, but seemingly didn't appear to be as into it as his girlfriend was.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Several fans on X (formerly Twitter) were critical of the couple's behavior, with some opining that they were both quite aware that the cameras were on them and kissed each other in a fake manner to draw attention to themselves.

"Such a cringefest," a fan wrote.

"This is insanely fake pls im over it," commented another.

"He is not her type at all. It's all fake," another fan chimed in.

Ad

"Ok, this a great video to instruct us on the set up of PR pics. Both Kendall Jenner and Timothee Chalamet are looking straight in the camera. And that ackward kiss will be described as loving kisses by the tabloids. Also is the guy supportively touching Timothee leg, the PR rep," yet another fan added.

Ad

Others poked fun at Jenner for how she suddenly seemed to warm up to Chalamet. One suggested that Chalamet looked disinterested in kissing Jenner back.

"Bro Kylie is drunk," wrote one fan.

"He doesn't seem that into her," another commented.

"If I want to see celebs I’ll buy a People magazine or watch TMZ. I really don’t care who is in the audience unless it’s a previous tennis player," yet another fan weighed in.

Ad

Holger Rune, who produced a fine comeback win at Indian Wells with Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet watching on, took to X himself and reacted to the celebrity couple's presence at his match.

Holger Rune reacts to Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet attending his Indian Wells match

Holger Rune at the 2025 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells (Source: Getty)

While many fans' reactions to Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet's collective Indian Wells presence were negative, Holger Rune turned appreciative of the celebrity couple for witnessing his win first-hand. Rune took to X and reacted to a video of the lovebirds watching his match against Humbert at the Masters 1000 event, writing:

Ad

"Love the support out here 🙏🏻 @BNPPARIBASOPEN"

Holger Rune's next challenge at the prestigious hardcourt tournament is to face the in-form Stefanos Tsitsipas. The Greek is currently on a seven-match win streak, but has lost all three previous ATP Tour-level matches he has played against the Dane.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback