Celebrities from various fields across the globe have been reacting to the news of Martina Navratilova being given the "all clear" by doctors following her diagnosis of Stage 1 throat and breast cancer earlier this year.

Admirers and well-wishers of Navratilova had earlier expressed their relief following her announcement that the cancer was in remission and more voiced their jubilation as the Czech-born American star took to Twitter to thank all those involved in her care.

American actor Ben Stiller congratulated Navratilova, replying to her tweet announcing the news.

"After a day full of tests at Sloan Kettering, I got the all clear! Thank you to all the doctors, nurses, proton and radiation magicians etc- what a relief:)," Navratilova wrote.

Martina Navratilova @Martina

:) and yes, After a day full of tests at Sloan Kettering, I got the all clear! Thank you to all the doctors, nurses, proton and radiation magicians etc- what a relief:) #byebyecancer :) and yes, #fuckcancer !!! After a day full of tests at Sloan Kettering, I got the all clear! Thank you to all the doctors, nurses, proton and radiation magicians etc- what a relief:)#byebyecancer :) and yes, #fuckcancer !!!

"Congrats," tweeted Ben Stiller.

Piers Morgan, on whose show the 66-year-old had declared that she was possibly cancer-free back in March, reacted with joy.

"Hurrah," Morgan replied.

News of Martina Navratilova's latest diagnosis in January 2023 had sent shockwaves across the tennis fraternity. The left-handed player who won six Wimbledon titles in a row between 1982 and 1987, and nine overall, had earlier been diagnosed with cancer in 2010 as well.

Several celebrities like American actor George Hahn and former tennis professional Paul Annacone have come out on social media to express what the news means to them.

"This is a fabulous tweet. The best news Martina. Thank you for sharing," Hahn wrote.

"Such a great way to end the day, hearing this! Only for you!," Annacone wrote.

Congratulatory messages for Martina Navratilova continue to flood in on social media following her announcement. Here are some of those tweets.

"You gained your freedom and became the best tennis player in the world" - Czech President of the Senate Milos Vystrcil tells Martina Navratilova

Martina Navratilova won the Wimbledon title 9 times

Martina Navaratilova who left the former nation of Czechoslovakia to settle in the United States half a century ago returned to Prague to receive an award from the Czech parliament recently.

Navratilova, who had opted to leave the communist state and move to the United States despite the many risks to herself and her family, was lauded by Milos Vystrcil, President of the Czech Senate, for sticking to her guns despite the suffering.

Senát Parlamentu ČR @SenatCZ



Legendární tenistka

převzala Stříbrnou medaili předsedy Senátu – „za skvělé výkony a odvahu být sama sebou“. Stříbrná medaile pro Martinu Navrátilovou 🎖️Legendární tenistka @Martina Navrátilová z rukou @Vystrcil_Milos převzala Stříbrnou medaili předsedy Senátu – „za skvělé výkony a odvahu být sama sebou“. Stříbrná medaile pro Martinu Navrátilovou 🎖️ Legendární tenistka @Martina Navrátilová z rukou@Vystrcil_Milos převzala Stříbrnou medaili předsedy Senátu – „za skvělé výkony a odvahu být sama sebou“. https://t.co/EiOidt0xkC

"You gained your freedom and became the best tennis player in the world. And you suffered and your family suffered. But you stuck to your guns. Sometimes, you have to suffer when you get your way. We should remember that," Milos Vystrcil stated during the ceremony.

The award, a silver medal, was presented to the 66-year-old for "outstanding achievement and the courage to be herself".

After defecting to the United States as a teenager, Navratilova went on to win 167 singles and 177 doubles titles, including 18 Grand Slams until her retirement in 1994. The former World No. 1 remains active on social media while also being a tennis analyst.

Poll : 0 votes