"Such a sh*tty excuse";"So unprofessional" - Fans slam Elena Rybakina for withdrawing from Tokyo SF hours after qualifying for WTA Finals

By Krutik Jain
Modified Oct 25, 2025 04:50 GMT
"Such a sh*tty excuse";"So unprofessional" - Fans slam Elena Rybakina for withdrawing from Tokyo SF hours after qualifying for WTA Finals - Source: Getty

Fans were unhappy after Elena Rybakina decided to give herself a rest after advancing into the semifinals of the Tokyo Open and thereby securing a spot in the upcoming WTA Finals, scheduled to take place from Nov. 1 to 8, 2025. She was supposed to play Linda Nosková in the semifinal.

Rybakina shared her disappointment at having to exit as she pointed to her worrisome back as the reason behind her withdrawal. She said:

"I'm very sorry, I can't play today. I have been having problems with my back and can't play 100%. I am disappointed that my fans will not see me today but I hope to see you next year."
Coming into this tournament, Rybakina needed to at least make it to the semifinal to confirm herself a spot in the WTA Finals. Therefore, fans found her withdrawal convenient and selfish.

"Omg such a s**tty excuse. Right after qualifying to the Finals," one fan wrote.
"She didn't have to qualify for the wta finals as well. She could have chosen to be an alternate. Now the tournament loses a lot money in both ticket and broadcasting," another fan said sarcastically.
"Sorry this is so bs and unprofessional... play the gd tournament," another fan added.
"She didn't have to make a excuse.just say I want to save more energy for the finals," one fan reacted.
"All of a sudden she came down with a bout of 'AlreadyQualified'" one fan added.
"Girl said I qualified I’m done lol reasonable," one fan joked.
Elena Rybakina to compete against seven top ranked players in Riyadh for WTA Finals

The WTA Finals event is a marquee event on the tennis calendar, and it features the best eight players, according to the rankings. With Elena Rybakina clinching the final qualification by reaching the semifinals of the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo, the eight-player field is set and locked.

The following players will battle it out in the WTA Finals at Riyadh:

  1. Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus)
  2. Iga Świątek (Poland)
  3. Coco Gauff (USA)
  4. Amanda Anisimova (USA)
  5. Madison Keys (USA)
  6. Jessica Pegula (USA)
  7. Jasmine Paolini (Italy)
  8. Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan)

Last year, Coco Gauff defeated Zheng Qinwen in the final, 3-6, 6-4, 7-6(7-2) to win the singles tennis title. Elena Rybakina will hope to come out on top in this year's Round Robin format.

Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

