"Such a sweet, genuine moment" - Chris Evert recalls Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal shedding tears at Swiss' Laver Cup farewell

Former tennis player Chris Evert harked back on Roger Federer's farewell match at the 2022 Laver Cup. She stated that the Swiss shedding tears alongside Rafael Nadal at the event was a sweet, genuine moment.

For the final match of his career, Federer partnered with the Spaniard in London to square off against Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe. While the duo lost the match 4-6, 7-6(2), 11-9, they won the hearts of tennis fans upon sharing a heartwarming moment with each other.

The Swiss maestro was left in tears after the match. Nadal, who sat beside him, was unable to control his emotions either. Recalling the incident, Evert recently stated that the duo shared what was a "sweet, genuine moment", adding that she missed their presence on the tour.

"Such a sweet, genuine moment… really miss these two…," she wrote in her tweet.

Chris Evert's tweet on Tuesday

The 20-time Grand Slam champion bid farewell to tennis with teammates Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray, Casper Ruud, Matteo Berrettini, Cameron Norrie, and Stefanos Tsitsipas embracing him with tears in their eyes. However, it was Nadal who appeared the most emotional on the occasion.

Reflecting on the farewell, the Spaniard stated that it was a huge honor for him to be part of such an "amazing moment in the history of the sport."

"For me, have been huge honor to be a part of this amazing moment of the history of our sport, and at the same time, a lot of years sharing a lot of things together. Yeah, difficult to describe. But, yeah, amazing moment," he said at the post-match press conference.

Picture of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal crying at Laver Cup wins Sony ITPA Photo of the Year award

2022 Laver Cup

A picture of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal shedding tears and holding hands at the 2022 Laver Cup clicked by Ella Ling recently won the Sony ITPA Photo of the Year award.

Ling covered the Laver Cup as a freelance photographer. Taking to social media on Monday, July 17, she shared her excitement about winning the award, adding that the image is forever engraved in her memory.

"Very thankful to be awarded with ‘Sony ITPA Photo of the Year’. I think this image is now engraved on my memory forever," read Ling's tweet.

Ella Ling's tweet on Monday

Federer and Nadal faced each other on 40 occasions on the tour, with the head-to-head standing at 24-16 in favor of the Spaniard. Despite holding a fierce rivalry on tour, the two have always maintained mutual respect for each other.

