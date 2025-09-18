Supermodel rumored to have dated Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner at the same time responds with bizarre take blaming men

Brooks Nader, the supermodel who allegedly was dating both Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner simultaneously, was recently asked if the rumors had any substance to them. Nader issued a rather cryptic response, through which she bizarrely stated that men often date two people at once, and according to the 28-year-old, she could choose to do the same as well.

Nader raised eyebrows after a podcast appearance, where her sister Grace Ann gave the hint that a tennis player, whose name rhymes with 'winner', is in the supermodel's DMs. Naturally, the common inference led to the name of Jannik Sinner, the four-time Major champion who was, up until very recently, the World No. 1 in men's singles tennis.

Later, Grace Ann once again set tongues wagging after she claimed that Nader was in fact, dating Carlos Alcaraz, the Spaniard who dethroned Sinner to become the new World No. 1 and the now-six-time Slam winner following his US Open final triumph against the Italian.

More recently, Brooks Nader, during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, kept the mystery element alive in the rumors of her dating both Alcaraz and Sinner at the same time.

"I mean I would just say, a lady never kisses and tells, especially twice. That’s just not nice," Nader said.

The supermodel added:

"I mean, dating is such a loose term these days. It’s just you know— I don’t know. By the way, my only thing is guys do it all the time. So why can’t I do it?"

Carlos Alcaraz reportedly single; Jannik Sinner heavily linked to Danish model and influencer

Jannik Sinner (left) and Carlos Alcaraz (right) pose with the men's singles runner-up and winner's trophies respectively at the 2025 US Open (Source: Getty)

Journalist Alberto Guzman recently reported that Brooks Nader and Carlos Alcaraz aren't in an "official relationship". Guzman also reported that the reigning No. 1 had communicated his single status to his team.

"They are not a couple, it is not an official relationship. He confirmed to his entourage that he is single and that he has no intention of having a serious relationship," Guzman said on No Somos Nadie (We Are Nobody), a Spanish TV show.

Meanwhile, Jannik Sinner is rumored to be dating Laila Hasanovic, a model and influencer hailing from Denmark. Sinner was captured on camera at the US Open with his phone screen bearing a picture of Hasanovic, and to add fuel to the speculation, an ice cream shop owner in Monte Carlo made quite a few revealing claims about the pair.

However, a clarification about the rumored relationship is yet to come from either Sinner or Hasanovic.

About the author Sudipto Pati Sudipto is a Tennis journalist at Sportskeeda holding a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. He has an experience of 3+ years across the market research, travel, health, lifestyle and sports sectors.



Sudipto has followed Tennis since the early 2000s and stays up-to-date with the sport by following both active and former Tennis players, and seasoned journalists. He also follows ATP and WTA updates, watches documentaries and interviews of professionals, and only reads esteemed publications. He sources all information for his articles only from credible publications stays away from unsubstantiated claims. In just a matter of 3 months, he has gained a readership of almost 2 million at Sportskeeda!



Sudipto admires Rafael Nadal for his fiercely competitive on-court nature and his ability to make memorable comebacks after injury layoffs. The Spaniard may be the GOAT for him, but he also respects the accomplishments of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.



Beyond Tennis, Sudipto also has an interest in music, football, and video games alongside cooking and traveling. Know More