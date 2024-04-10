Tennis fans reacted to Novak Djokovic's Monte-Carlo Masters 2024 outfit after his victory over Roman Safiullin 6-1, 6-2 in his opener on Tuesday, April 9.

Djokovic has gone with the red-white combo for his campaign at the Monte-Carlo Country Club for the third year in a row. His kit is notably designed by premium French sports apparel manufacturer Lacoste.

One of the fans on X (formerly Twitter) took a dig at Lacoste, the brand with which the Serb has been associated since May 2017, claiming they have been rehashing the fabric over the past couple of years.

"I swear Lacoste is recycling the same red outfit for Djokovic every clay season," the fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Another fan conjectured that it's not the designer, but the 24-time Grand Slam champion himself deciding the colors.

"And the same blue/green ones for US Open and AO. At this point, I think it might be coming from Djokovic since Grigor's [Grigor Dimitrov] kits are actually nice and different," the fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

"He is the one choosing the color, he is very superstitious with that," wrote a third fan.

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more reactions from X:

"It's getting hard to recognize which year is it from," a fan wrote.

"And it’s still better than literally every other kit on tour," another fan stated.

"I believe that it is more him than Lacoste, he seems to always use the same colors. Maybe it’s part of his ritual," a fan tweeted.

Novak Djokovic: "The color of what I wear is very important... I like the idea of camouflage, and always pick color that is closest to shade of court"

2023 US Open - Day 14

The fans who inferred that it's not Lacoste but Novak Djokovic himself who was responsible for the kits were proved right, as the Serb had stated in the past that he prefers camouflaging on the court.

"Psychologically, the colour of what I wear is very important. I like the idea of camouflage, and always try and pick the colour that is closest to the shade of the court. It makes me feel compact, aligned and connected to the court and its surface," he once said in an interview with Life Beyond Sport.

He continued:

"Tennis is a dynamic and fast sport: everything happens in the blink of an eye, so you need to feel like you're part of your surroundings. What I wear on court is important to me. It changes how I feel and the energy around me."

Djokovic will next take the court in red and white on Thursday, April 11, in a third-round battle with Lorenzo Musetti at the Monte-Carlo Masters 2024. He has scored three wins over Musetti in their four encounters thus far.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis

Poll : Do you think wearing matching kits with the color of the court is an effective deception? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion