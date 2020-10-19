New Roger Federer shoes launched by Swiss footwear brand On

Swiss athletic footwear brand On have announced the release of a second sneaker as part of their Roger Federer franchise. The shoe is called 'The Roger Clubhouse', and is aimed at a younger audience - up to 30 years of age.

The first sneaker from the Roger Federer-On collaboration, known as 'The Roger Center Court', was released in July this year.

Fans will have a chance to purchase a pair of the new sneakers by entering a raffle on the On website. The new shoe will cost 240 Swiss francs.

Introducing THE ROGER Clubhouse. A true sneaker aesthetic with 24/7 performance. Enter the raffle now for your chance to purchase. https://t.co/Ahi52L7J9X pic.twitter.com/fDh6SeBuJf — On (@on_running) October 19, 2020

Registration for entering the raffle to purchase the new Roger Federer shoe starts on 22 October

According to the 20 min website, the shoe is to be officially launched next year. However, from 22 October onwards, fans can register online with On to take part in the raffle. On did not comment on how many pairs will be part of the raffle.

Towards the end of last year, Roger Federer joined the Swiss company as a co-entrepreneur - the latest in a series of high-profile business deals and endorsements by the Swiss superstar.

In 2018, Federer signed a new contract reportedly worth $300 million with Uniqlo. He also remains the brand ambassador for big names such as Rolex, Moët & Chandon, Mercedes-Benz, Barilla and Credit Suisse among others.

Roger Federer has not played on tour since the Australian Open due to a knee injury

Before he became an investor, Federer had been a fan of On for a long time - as he mentioned in an interview to Forbes at the launch of his first shoe.

“The minimalist design and easy comfort of On’s shoes had me hooked years ago,” Federer had said. “I wanted to infuse the tennis sneaker with the same lightness, comfort and agility for every day.”

Roger Federer's business ventures and endorsement deals have made him the richest athlete in sports this year as per Forbes magazine, with pre-tax earnings of $106.3 million. The earnings included $6.3 million in prize money and $100 million from endorsements and appearance fees.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion has not been in action since the Australian Open in January due to a knee injury, for which he has undergone surgery twice in recent months. The 39-year-old hopes to be back in time for the 2021 Australian Open.