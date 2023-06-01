Tennis fans rallied behind Aryna Sabalenka following a heated exchange with a Ukrainian journalist after her 7-5, 6-2 win over Iryna Shymanovich to advance to the third round at the 2023 French Open.

During her post-match press conference, Sabalenka was confronted by a Ukrainian journalist and asked about her support for Belarus's president Alexander Lukashenko. The journalist labeled Lukashenko a "dictator" and reminded Sabalenka of her previous New Year's celebration with him, despite his regime's ongoing religious persecution of protestants.

Sabalenka refused to comment, saying:

"I have no comments to you, so thank you for your question."

The journalist's insistence that the World No. 2 publicly denounce Belarus for its involvement in the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, elicited a similar response.

"I have no comments for you," Aryna Sabalenka replied.

After the journalist pressed her for a response, the moderator stepped in and stopped the line of questioning.

Several tennis fans expressed concerns about the pressure on Sabalenka to make a statement against a dictator, emphasizing that openly criticizing him in the media could have negative consequences for her and her family.

"You will all push and push and push her to make a statement, but you realize talking openly against a dictator and humiliating him in the media will not end well for her yes ? And her family, yes?" a fan tweeted.

#2inParis @rowakina Molly McElwee @molly_mcelwee Tense exchange at Aryna Sabalenka's press conference, when a Ukrainian journalist asked her a pointed question about her previous support for Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko: Tense exchange at Aryna Sabalenka's press conference, when a Ukrainian journalist asked her a pointed question about her previous support for Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko: https://t.co/dHJK0Cuysm You will all push and push and push her to make a statement, but you realize talking openly against a dictator and humiliating him in the media will not end well for her yes ? And her family, yes ? twitter.com/molly_mcelwee/… You will all push and push and push her to make a statement, but you realize talking openly against a dictator and humiliating him in the media will not end well for her yes ? And her family, yes ? twitter.com/molly_mcelwee/…

"You know I am an anonymous tt account, still I hesitate to criticize the autocrat of my own country, so she might try to keep herself and her family safe. Incredible people still not eager to understand that," another fan commented.

DenizTheTennis @denizthetenis Molly McElwee @molly_mcelwee Tense exchange at Aryna Sabalenka's press conference, when a Ukrainian journalist asked her a pointed question about her previous support for Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko: Tense exchange at Aryna Sabalenka's press conference, when a Ukrainian journalist asked her a pointed question about her previous support for Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko: https://t.co/dHJK0Cuysm You know I am an anonymous tt account, still I hesitate to criticize the autocrat of my own country, so she might try to keep herself and her family safe. Incredible people still not eager to understand that. twitter.com/molly_mcelwee/… You know I am an anonymous tt account, still I hesitate to criticize the autocrat of my own country, so she might try to keep herself and her family safe. Incredible people still not eager to understand that. twitter.com/molly_mcelwee/…

Other fans called out the "harassment" the World No. 2 was continuing to be subjected to.

"Aryna has been asked this question 100 times already. At some point it is simply harassment," a fan posted.

G3856 @Goalie301 @molly_mcelwee @christophclarey Aryna has been asked this question 100 times already. At some point it is simply harassment @molly_mcelwee @christophclarey Aryna has been asked this question 100 times already. At some point it is simply harassment

"At this point you are letting angry people throw accusations at tennis players, These aren’t even proper questions. I understand the anger of the Ukrainian journalist but I also understand that sabalenka would potentially be putting herself into a a dangerous position," another fan chimed in.

Halep THEE dop£r @Spllomi Molly McElwee @molly_mcelwee Tense exchange at Aryna Sabalenka's press conference, when a Ukrainian journalist asked her a pointed question about her previous support for Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko: Tense exchange at Aryna Sabalenka's press conference, when a Ukrainian journalist asked her a pointed question about her previous support for Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko: https://t.co/dHJK0Cuysm At this point you are letting angry people throw accusations at tennis players, These aren’t even proper questions. I understand the anger of the Ukrainian journalist but I also understand that sabalenka would potentially be putting herself into a a dangerous position twitter.com/molly_mcelwee/… At this point you are letting angry people throw accusations at tennis players, These aren’t even proper questions. I understand the anger of the Ukrainian journalist but I also understand that sabalenka would potentially be putting herself into a a dangerous position twitter.com/molly_mcelwee/…

Here are some more fan reactions:

LorenaPopa 🕵️‍♀️🎾 @popalorena Molly McElwee @molly_mcelwee Tense exchange at Aryna Sabalenka's press conference, when a Ukrainian journalist asked her a pointed question about her previous support for Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko: Tense exchange at Aryna Sabalenka's press conference, when a Ukrainian journalist asked her a pointed question about her previous support for Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko: https://t.co/dHJK0Cuysm Next thing she'll be asked to say will be "I, Aryna Sabalenka will stop the war" twitter.com/molly_mcelwee/… Next thing she'll be asked to say will be "I, Aryna Sabalenka will stop the war" twitter.com/molly_mcelwee/…

mar 😌 @vamosandreyyy Molly McElwee @molly_mcelwee Tense exchange at Aryna Sabalenka's press conference, when a Ukrainian journalist asked her a pointed question about her previous support for Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko: Tense exchange at Aryna Sabalenka's press conference, when a Ukrainian journalist asked her a pointed question about her previous support for Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko: https://t.co/dHJK0Cuysm stop harassing her omfg this is getting ridiculous twitter.com/molly_mcelwee/… stop harassing her omfg this is getting ridiculous twitter.com/molly_mcelwee/…

what's the craic? @whatsthecraic1 @molly_mcelwee Why do they keep asking players these questions, they are under no obligation to entertain these types of questions. She is there to speak about her tennis, stop using it for your own agenda. I hope they get their press pass revoked @molly_mcelwee Why do they keep asking players these questions, they are under no obligation to entertain these types of questions. She is there to speak about her tennis, stop using it for your own agenda. I hope they get their press pass revoked

Ijaz Uddin @uddinbijaz97 @molly_mcelwee Tbf, good on her for not providing much away to that journalist because at the end of the day, she’s a tennis player, not a politician or an army solider. 🤷‍♂️ @molly_mcelwee Tbf, good on her for not providing much away to that journalist because at the end of the day, she’s a tennis player, not a politician or an army solider. 🤷‍♂️

BB Fanatic || standingwitholya&chiara @bblegend21 Molly McElwee @molly_mcelwee Tense exchange at Aryna Sabalenka's press conference, when a Ukrainian journalist asked her a pointed question about her previous support for Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko: Tense exchange at Aryna Sabalenka's press conference, when a Ukrainian journalist asked her a pointed question about her previous support for Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko: https://t.co/dHJK0Cuysm what the hell is going on here?! this is becoming a witch hunt twitter.com/molly_mcelwee/… what the hell is going on here?! this is becoming a witch hunt twitter.com/molly_mcelwee/…

Marcel @Findngtimeagain Molly McElwee @molly_mcelwee Tense exchange at Aryna Sabalenka's press conference, when a Ukrainian journalist asked her a pointed question about her previous support for Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko: Tense exchange at Aryna Sabalenka's press conference, when a Ukrainian journalist asked her a pointed question about her previous support for Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko: https://t.co/dHJK0Cuysm Asking questions is one thing, but this is very aggressive and hectoring. It's reasonable to ask "do you support the war?", but "please denounce the war in these specific terms" seems massively inappropriate to me. twitter.com/molly_mcelwee/… Asking questions is one thing, but this is very aggressive and hectoring. It's reasonable to ask "do you support the war?", but "please denounce the war in these specific terms" seems massively inappropriate to me. twitter.com/molly_mcelwee/…

hideousflops | muchová’s no.1 hater @noviademuchova Molly McElwee @molly_mcelwee Tense exchange at Aryna Sabalenka's press conference, when a Ukrainian journalist asked her a pointed question about her previous support for Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko: Tense exchange at Aryna Sabalenka's press conference, when a Ukrainian journalist asked her a pointed question about her previous support for Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko: https://t.co/dHJK0Cuysm do you know what it's like living in a dictatorship? i know. you think you care about the people who suffer but no you don't. what they did in some occasion is nothing admirable but there's not much choice. i wish we can all be strong enough to stand up against dictators but damn twitter.com/molly_mcelwee/… do you know what it's like living in a dictatorship? i know. you think you care about the people who suffer but no you don't. what they did in some occasion is nothing admirable but there's not much choice. i wish we can all be strong enough to stand up against dictators but damn twitter.com/molly_mcelwee/…

Aryna Sabalenka will take on Kamilla Rakhimova in French Open 3R clash

Aryna Sabalenka through to the third round at the 2023 French Open

Aryna Sabalenka's win over Iryna Shymanovich propelled her to the third round of the French Open for the fourth consecutive year. However, unlike her success in reaching the semifinals or better at the other three Grand Slams, she has yet to progress beyond the third round at the claycourt major.

Sabalenka will be up against Kamilla Rakhimova in the third round. Rakhimova defeated Magdalena Frech in straight sets (6-3, 6-4) to book her spot against the second seed.

As the third-round clash will mark their first-ever meeting on the tour, Aryna Sabalenka and Kamilla Rakhimova's head-to-head record currently stands at 0-0.

