"Harassing Russian, Belarusian women is okay" - Tennis fans blast journalist for 'bullying' Aryna Sabalenka with war-related questions at French Open

Tennis fans are enraged by a journalist’s inappropriate question to Belarus’ Aryna Sabalenka at French Open 2023 - regarding her stand on the Russia–Ukraine war.

On Sunday, May 28, World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka scored a straight-sets victory, 6-3, 6-2, over Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk in the first round of the French Open. The match-up concluded without a handshake at the net, given the two players’ nationalities.

At the press conference that followed, Sabalenka, who is vying for the World No. 1 spot, was asked by a journalist the message she would like to convey as the World No. 1. The individual went on to angle the question around the 24-year-old’s nationality and seemingly accused her of 'twisting' the narrative about the frosty exchanges between her and the Ukrainian players.

“This situation with Ukrainian players show that you're twisting it as if Ukrainians hate you, but they do not say that they hate you. The only thing they want to know from you is either you condemn the war or you support the war,” the journalist said.

The person insinuated that Sabalenka purposefullly refuses to give a straightforward answer to the question.

“This is the only thing that Ukrainian players want to hear. You're avoiding this question. You're coming up with different answers,” the questioner said. “So you say it's politics, even though missiles launched from Belarus does not choose if it's a politician or tennis player.

“What is your message as the World No. 1? How can you sort it out with Ukrainian players that there is no more words ‘hate’ or something like that? Thank you,” the journalist concluded.

Tennis fans were left unimpressed by the journalist’s line of questioning. Many called out the person for “bullying” the tennis player and putting her in a dangerous situation by “forcing” her to answer war-related questions. They even blasted the French Open authorities for failing to protect the players.

"This is straight-up bullying and [Mauresmo] needs to ban this line of questioning all at once. What's the point of the anti-bullying campaign if they're letting journalists feed the public into the very thing they're trying to protect the players from??" one fan said.

sad andrey rublev @bvbgurrrl this is straight-up bullying and moresoma needs to ban this line of questioning all at once. what's the point of the anti-bullying campaign if they're letting journalists feed the public into the very thing they're trying to protect the players from??



this is straight-up bullying and moresoma needs to ban this line of questioning all at once. what's the point of the anti-bullying campaign if they're letting journalists feed the public into the very thing they're trying to protect the players from??https://t.co/LHnHh5M9Wx

"Aryna shouldn’t have even answered this bully of a journalist," another fan opined.

Uncle_Duke @dukakiskk @TheTennisLetter Aryna shouldn’t have even answered this bully of a journalist @TheTennisLetter Aryna shouldn’t have even answered this bully of a journalist

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

ortolan @letranger94 @bvbgurrrl Haven't you gotten the memo? Harassing women is not okay, but harassing Russian and Belarusian women is okay. @bvbgurrrl Haven't you gotten the memo? Harassing women is not okay, but harassing Russian and Belarusian women is okay.

Massimo Di Giulio @MassimoDiGiuli6 @bvbgurrrl I mean what happened to their policies regarding mental health, I thought the Naomi Osaka incident was enough. Questions need to be specific to tennis, not for some dirt for the media. @bvbgurrrl I mean what happened to their policies regarding mental health, I thought the Naomi Osaka incident was enough. Questions need to be specific to tennis, not for some dirt for the media.

TheGerminator 👩‍🌾🐘🐶🐱🎾 @dahliabloom @TheTennisLetter Do they ask the same annoying questions to Medvedev or Rublev when they win? How many times can they answer the same questions? @TheTennisLetter Do they ask the same annoying questions to Medvedev or Rublev when they win? How many times can they answer the same questions?

Edward @edborco @TheTennisLetter She's getting hammered like this at Roland Garros, just wait until the British Media get their say at Wimbledon...poor woman. @TheTennisLetter She's getting hammered like this at Roland Garros, just wait until the British Media get their say at Wimbledon...poor woman.

ali @probablyali2 @TheTennisLetter It’s sick to force a stronger position than what she already gave knowing that her family and loved ones are still there under a government that heavily punishes any opposition. Leave Sabalenka alone. @TheTennisLetter It’s sick to force a stronger position than what she already gave knowing that her family and loved ones are still there under a government that heavily punishes any opposition. Leave Sabalenka alone.

Lee Kimpton @LeeKimpton2 @TheTennisLetter The Tennis Organisations should not allow these players to be Abused by these Horrible Disgusting Journalists, Stop Them!! The only questions they should be able to ask is about the game. The people have no control of these Crazed Rulers that Starts Wars. Let Tennis be Tennis. @TheTennisLetter The Tennis Organisations should not allow these players to be Abused by these Horrible Disgusting Journalists, Stop Them!! The only questions they should be able to ask is about the game. The people have no control of these Crazed Rulers that Starts Wars. Let Tennis be Tennis.

Mercutio @pnferry @TheTennisLetter It's disgusting that she has to answer this kind of questions, as she was guilty of anything. This is a tennis competition, guys! Leave Sabalenka alone! A disgrace. @TheTennisLetter It's disgusting that she has to answer this kind of questions, as she was guilty of anything. This is a tennis competition, guys! Leave Sabalenka alone! A disgrace.

Felipe, The A Lister 😈 @IkHEOAphilip @TheTennisLetter I think it's high time ITF bans questions about the war to Russian players or any players. This is now a harrassment on the players. No single event that has been held this year, without questions about the war. @TheTennisLetter I think it's high time ITF bans questions about the war to Russian players or any players. This is now a harrassment on the players. No single event that has been held this year, without questions about the war.

ItsmeHARSHI🐊🐊🐊🎾🎾🎾 @HarshiItsme @TheTennisLetter Kick these journalists out from the press conference. This isn’t good for players mental health. This is worse than online bullying.. stop it @TheTennisLetter Kick these journalists out from the press conference. This isn’t good for players mental health. This is worse than online bullying.. stop it

Catherine @Taiwanmominky @TheTennisLetter Makes me mad people harass players who has nothing to do with the war. Sabalenka, we love you. Keep on fighting!! @TheTennisLetter Makes me mad people harass players who has nothing to do with the war. Sabalenka, we love you. Keep on fighting!!

JAB SLICK @SlickJab @TheTennisLetter @jjauthor Why Are You Placing Her Life In Danger By Asking That Question ? Unbelievable Stupidity. @TheTennisLetter @jjauthor Why Are You Placing Her Life In Danger By Asking That Question ? Unbelievable Stupidity.

j 🥨 @user479036178 The Tennis Letter @TheTennisLetter Aryna Sabalenka was told by the interviewer that she’s ‘twisting it’ as if Ukrainians hate her & was asked if she condemns the war



“Nobody in this world, Russian or Belarusian athletes support the war. How can we? Normal people will never support it.”



Aryna Sabalenka was told by the interviewer that she’s ‘twisting it’ as if Ukrainians hate her & was asked if she condemns the war“Nobody in this world, Russian or Belarusian athletes support the war. How can we? Normal people will never support it.” https://t.co/KphBNxf7ZW they’re trying to do to aryna what they allowed holger to do to himself. become the bad guy, the enemy. aryna hasn’t done anything wrong and i think they are being really disrespectful to her twitter.com/thetennislette… they’re trying to do to aryna what they allowed holger to do to himself. become the bad guy, the enemy. aryna hasn’t done anything wrong and i think they are being really disrespectful to her twitter.com/thetennislette…

TomTom @TomToTheTom The Tennis Letter @TheTennisLetter Aryna Sabalenka was told by the interviewer that she’s ‘twisting it’ as if Ukrainians hate her & was asked if she condemns the war



“Nobody in this world, Russian or Belarusian athletes support the war. How can we? Normal people will never support it.”



Aryna Sabalenka was told by the interviewer that she’s ‘twisting it’ as if Ukrainians hate her & was asked if she condemns the war“Nobody in this world, Russian or Belarusian athletes support the war. How can we? Normal people will never support it.” https://t.co/KphBNxf7ZW I’m so glad she put that interviewer in her place twitter.com/thetennislette… I’m so glad she put that interviewer in her place twitter.com/thetennislette…

Kyra | ASUKAAAAA 🤡👹 @atpwtathottie The Tennis Letter @TheTennisLetter Aryna Sabalenka was told by the interviewer that she’s ‘twisting it’ as if Ukrainians hate her & was asked if she condemns the war



“Nobody in this world, Russian or Belarusian athletes support the war. How can we? Normal people will never support it.”



Aryna Sabalenka was told by the interviewer that she’s ‘twisting it’ as if Ukrainians hate her & was asked if she condemns the war“Nobody in this world, Russian or Belarusian athletes support the war. How can we? Normal people will never support it.” https://t.co/KphBNxf7ZW you clowns got her to finally say that she is against the war, there’s probably legitimate reasons why she has side stepped the question just leave her alone! twitter.com/thetennislette… you clowns got her to finally say that she is against the war, there’s probably legitimate reasons why she has side stepped the question just leave her alone! twitter.com/thetennislette…

Eddie @E_heppner31 The Tennis Letter @TheTennisLetter Aryna Sabalenka was told by the interviewer that she’s ‘twisting it’ as if Ukrainians hate her & was asked if she condemns the war



“Nobody in this world, Russian or Belarusian athletes support the war. How can we? Normal people will never support it.”



Aryna Sabalenka was told by the interviewer that she’s ‘twisting it’ as if Ukrainians hate her & was asked if she condemns the war“Nobody in this world, Russian or Belarusian athletes support the war. How can we? Normal people will never support it.” https://t.co/KphBNxf7ZW Ya that person asking the questions needs credentials removed what a terrible way to talk to a person twitter.com/thetennislette… Ya that person asking the questions needs credentials removed what a terrible way to talk to a person twitter.com/thetennislette…

"Nobody in this world, Russian athletes or Belarusian athletes, support the war" - Aryna Sabalenka during French Open press conference

Aryna Sabalenka at 2023 French Open

Despite the journalist's inappropriate line of questioning, Aryna Sabalenka maintained her composure and chose to answer the question.

She clarified that she doesn't create narratives, instead, she merely answers the questions framed by the reporters.

"First of all, when I get the question about Ukrainians, they ask me, like, 'So you know that they hate you?'" she clarified.

"So I'm answering the question that 'if' they hate me, I don't feel anything like that," she answered.

Sabalenka went on to declare that she doesn't support war, like any 'normal' person.

"About the war situation, I said it many, many times: Nobody in this world, Russian athletes or Belarusian athletes, support the war. Nobody. How can we support the war? Nobody, normal people will never support it," she added.

Aryna Sabalenka is through to the second round of the French Open 2023. She has now set up a clash with her compatriot Iryna Shymanovich.

Poll : 0 votes