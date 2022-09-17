"Talking to Serena Williams in person means to me way more"- Victoria Azarenka shuts down fan claiming she was 'beefing' with the American legend

Victoria Azarenka has refuted a fan's claim that she was "beefing" with tennis legend Serena Williams.

Williams recently lost in the third round of the 2022 US Open at the hands of Ajla Tomljanovic in what was most likely the last match of her career. While Williams hasn't made her retirement official yet, there is a high chance that the 23-time Grand Slam winner won't take to the court again.

In light of this, many players and fans from all around the world paid their respects to the tennis legend. However, Victoria Azarenka didn't post or say anything about the 23-time Grand Slam champion's retirement publically, which led a Twitter user to wonder if she was feuding with Williams in a Q&A session.

Quickly responding to the user's accusations, the former No. 1 said she was "grateful" that speaking with Williams in person meant more to her than posting any tweets.

"I honestly don’t like this thing at all"- Victoria Azarenka on the GOAT debate

In response to another user's tweet on the definition of the GOAT, Victoria Azarenka stated that she is not a fan of the concept at all and that it depends on how individuals interpret it in accordance with their own preferences.

Following Roger Federer's announcement of his retirement, the Belarusian also responded to a question about her favorite memory with him on the tour.

Victoria Azarenka also responded to a user who asked her what she would have changed if she could have started her career over. Azarenka noted that she wouldn't change anything because she is appreciative of both the positive and negative things she experiences every day.

"I wouldn’t. I’m grateful for good and the bad and the tough things I go thru my life. I learn from my experiences and try to be a better person every day," she wrote.

