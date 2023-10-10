Taylor Fritz becomes the first American male player since Andy Roddick to win 50+ matches in a season 

Taylor Fritz reached a remarkable milestone with his participation at this week's Shanghai Masters.

Fritz has enjoyed a respectable season on the men's circuit this year, with a 51-21 win-loss record and two 250-level titles to boot. The American has also solidified his position in the top 10 with consistent performances at the big tournaments.

The World No. 8's latest match win came in the second round of the ATP Masters 1000 event in Shanghai. He defeated Japan's Yosuke Watanuki 7-6(2), 6-7(6), 6-4 to reach the Round of 32.

Even though the 25-year-old was denied in his next match by Argentina's Diego Schwartzman, he will perhaps find respite in the fact that he joined an exclusive club of American male players this week.

With his second-round victory in Shanghai, Taylor Fritz became the first American male player since Andy Roddick in 2007 to win more than 50 matches in one season on the ATP tour.

Roddick on his part, notched 54 wins for only 16 losses in 2007. The highlights of the former World No. 1's season included reaching the semifinals of the Australian Open and guiding USA to their 32nd Davis Cup title.

For what it's worth, Taylor Fritz and Andy Roddick are two of the only three American players who have won more than 50 matches on the annual men's singles tour in the 21st century.

Eight-time Major Andre Agassi rounds out the elusive list of players with 50+ wins in a season, thanks to his 2002 season, which saw him compile a 53-12 record on the tour.

Taylor Fritz looking to qualify for the ATP Finals for the second consecutive year

Taylor Fritz reached the semifinals of the ATP Finals last year

Taylor Fritz will be looking to cap off his 2023 season in style by qualifying for the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin. The American was among the best eight male players last year and even reached the semifinals of the year-end tournament, losing to eventual champion Novak Djokovic in straight sets.

For the uninitiated, the participants at the event are determined by the ATP Race To Turin Rankings towards the end of the season. Fritz is currently ninth in the Race rankings, having put together a tally of 2,875 points.

The likes of Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev, and Holger Rune are in close vicinity of the American, with 3615, 3415 and 3110 points to their name, respectively.

The World No. 8's next two tournaments will be the 2023 Basel Open and the 2023 Paris Masters. With a total of 1,500 points at stake, the American will need to have a good showing at the two events to keep his ATP Finals bid alive.