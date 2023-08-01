Taylor Fritz celebrates girlfriend Morgan Riddle’s birthday with an adorable picture

American tennis star Taylor Fritz wished his girlfriend Morgan Riddle a happy birthday on Tuesday with a cute picture of them.

The couple, who have been dating since June 2020, are often seen together at various tennis tournaments around the world.

Riddle is an influencer who has gained a large following on TikTok and Instagram for her fashion, beauty, and travel content. She is also known for giving an inside look at the world of competitive tennis and making the sport more appealing to the younger generation.

Fritz posted a story on his Instagram account on Tuesday, featuring a photo of him and Riddle smiling at each other.

"Happy Birthday bby @moorrgs," Fritz wrote on Instagram.

Taylor Fritz on Instagram

Riddle recently playfully referred to Fritz as 'Ken' in a comment on his Style Magazine Italia cover shoot, showcasing the affectionate bond between the couple.

The July/August issue of the renowned fashion and lifestyle magazine featured Fritz, who proudly shared some captivating pictures from the shoot on his Instagram page on July 26.

"Cover shoot [email protected]🔥," Fritz wrote on Instagram.

Riddle left a brief yet endearing comment on Fritz's Instagram post.

"Hi, Ken," she commented.

Riddle was referring to the attractive and stylish boyfriend of the famous Barbie doll.

Morgan Riddle's comment

A look at Taylor Fritz's performance at Atlanta Open 2023

Taylor Fritz in Atlanta Open

Taylor Fritz recently claimed his sixth career ATP Tour title by winning the Atlanta Open 2023. In the final on Sunday, he defeated Australia's Aleksandar Vukic in a hard-fought three-setter 7-5, 6-7 (5), 6-4.

Fritz, who had reached the final of the Ultimate Tennis Showdown in Los Angeles a week earlier, showed his resilience and determination in Atlanta. He did not drop a set en route to the final, where he faced Vukic, a former college player at Illinois who was playing in his first ATP Tour final.

Fritz had to overcome some tough opponents in the previous rounds to reach the final. The American started his campaign with a bye in the first round before facing China's Yibing Wu in the second round.

Wu had beaten Fritz in their previous encounter at this year’s Dallas Open in three sets. Fritz avenged that loss by defeating Wu 6-4, 7-6 (5) in a tight match.

In the quarterfinals, Fritz met Kei Nishikori of Japan, with the former prevailing 6-4, 6-2 in just over an hour.

In the semifinals, Fritz faced compatriot J.J. Wolf. The 25-year-old played a flawless match against Wolf, winning 6-3, 7-5 in just 55 minutes.

Taylor Fritz will now head to Washington D.C. for the Citi Open, where he is seeded first. He will hope to continue his good form and momentum as he prepares for the US Open, which starts in late August.