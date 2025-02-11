Taylor Fritz cuts stylish figure as he turns underwear model for apparel sponsor Boss

Taylor Fritz's ongoing collaboration with apparel giant Boss took a sizzling turn recently as the brand shared a picture from a photoshoot of the ATP No. 4, in which he appeared wearing the German designers' men's underwear line. Fritz's signature casual charm was on full display, and he later shared the same photo along with two slightly different ones from the photoshoot.

On Monday, February 10, the official Instagram handle of Boss unveiled a picture of Fritz wearing a black, sleeveless singlet and a pair of black boxer briefs from the brand's 'Boss One' line of men's underwear. The post was captioned:

"An ace attitude, confidently served in BOSS ONE #TaylorFritz #BeYourOwnBOSS"

On the same day, Fritz shared three pictures via Instagram Stories, with two of them being slightly different from the ones posted by Boss. In one of the different pictures, Fritz paired the black boxer briefs with a white, sleeveless singlet.

Fritz striking a different pose in his all-black Boss men's underwear look (Source: Instagram/Taylor Fritz)

Fritz pairing his Boss black boxer briefs with a Boss white sleeveless singlet (Source: Instagram/Taylor Fritz)

Nike was Fritz's previous apparel sponsor, with the California native deciding to switch to Boss in March last year. At the time, the 27-year-old laid bare his reasons for signing with the German apparel giant.

Taylor Fritz revealed "major part of his decision" behind signing with Boss

In Picture: Taylor Fritz at the 2025 Dallas Open (Source: Getty)

Shortly after putting pen to paper to seal the deal with Boss in March 2024, Fritz told Forbes that the brand's willingness to sponsor both his on-court kit and off-court looks played a significant role in his decision.

"It was a major part of my decision," Fritz told Forbes.

"because the Boss team believed in me and I’m excited about what’s to come. This particular deal with Boss was very personal for me," he added.

Since signing with Boss, Fritz reached a few career milestones. For starters, he made it to the 2024 US Open final, his maiden appearance at the last hurdle of a Major. He also reached the final of the 2024 Nitto ATP Finals. These feats saw him achieve a career-high ranking of World No. 4 on the ATP Tour. Unfortunately though, Fritz lost both finals to reigning No. 1 Jannik Sinner.

Fritz's most recent on-court outing came at the 2025 Dallas Open, where he bowed out in the Round of 16 following a shock defeat at the hands of eventual champion Denis Shapovalov. The 27-year-old's next tournament is set to be the Delray Beach Open, where he is the defending champion.

