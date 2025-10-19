Taylor Fritz fires back at troll 'discrediting' his career with 'rich kid' jab, brings up Carlos Alcaraz to defend his ATP calendar critique

Taylor Fritz snapped back at a troll by citing Carlos Alcaraz's example to defend his stance on the physical demands placed on tennis players by the nearly yearlong tennis calendar. Over the years, Fritz has raised concerns about the calendar on multiple instances, and he was at it again in the aftermath of Holger Rune tearfully retiring mid-match in the semifinals of the Stockholm Open with a devastating Achilles injury.It all began with the American echoing ATP Tour rival Jack Draper's sentiments on players regularly risking injuries due to a combination of the balls, courts and playing conditions spanning various tournaments. Subsequently, a fan on X (formerly Twitter) accused the World No. 4 of being a hypocrite because of his participation in lucrative exhibition events despite his complaints about the tennis calendar.Another fan suggested that reigning No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz and the second-ranked Jannik Sinner happen to regularly perform at their best at tournaments without complaining. Here, Taylor Fritz reminded the fan that Alcaraz and several other elite players have brought up their concerns about the calendar and its duration.&quot;Carlos and several other top players have been pretty vocal about the season being too long …?&quot;Taylor Fritz @Taylor_Fritz97LINK@pib_rico @TennisAndUFC @jackdraper0 Carlos and several other top players have been pretty vocal about the season being too long …?The fan who originally called Fritz a hypocrite subsequently came back into the conversation and questioned the American's career. The fan also opined that Fritz, whose parents are both former tennis players, has had it easier than many others who have to grind through far more difficult circumstances in life. Last but not least, the fan suggested that the American's work ethic doesn't compare to that of the 'Big Three', i.e., Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.Hitting back at the fan, Fritz wrote in a part of a lengthy retort:&quot;If you wanna discredit my entire career because I had parents that played tennis and had a very fortunate upbringing then go for it.&quot;&quot;I didn't magically get here&quot; - Taylor Fritz on rise to tennis superstardom; American defends decision to participate in exhibitionsTaylor Fritz during a press conference at the 2025 National Bank Open (Source: Getty)In another post, Taylor Fritz continued to stand his ground, reminding the fan, who at this point was trolling the American, that he had to work incredibly hard to get to where he is today. The World No. 4 also stated that participating in exhibitions comes with very little physical and mental stress for players.&quot;I think it’s fair to say I “grinded to make a career for myself” I didn’t magically get here,&quot; Fritz wrote.&quot;I understand the argument of playing Exos but in most cases barring laver cup and six kings slam, it’s a 1/2 day event where it’s enjoyable just to play in a way that’s not physical and for entertainment with minimal physical stress and 0 mental stress,&quot; he added.Most recently, Fritz was in action at the Six Kings Slam, an exhibition event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Here, the American finished in third place behind runner-up Carlos Alcaraz and champion Jannik Sinner.