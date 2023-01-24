American tennis sensation Taylor Fritz recently gave his opinion on players' injuries in the aftermath of Novak Djokovic's injury controversy at the ongoing 2023 Australian Open.

Novak Djokovic sustained a left hamstring injury while competing in the 2023 Adelaide International 1, which caused him some trouble in the year's first Major, as he was seen taking a medical break in almost all of his matches.

However, certain media comments suggested that his injuries were not as serious as he made them appear, to which the Serb responded bluntly.

"Only my injuries are questioned. When some other players are injured, then they are the victims, but when it is me, I am faking it. It is very interesting. I don’t feel that I need to prove anything to anyone," Djokovic said.

Following that, Taylor Fritz took to Twitter to express his thoughts on players' injuries, claiming that the media is always focusing on top players so that their issues receive "more attention" and that no one cares about the rest of the players who are dealing with something.

"My opinion that probably nobody cares about 80% of players are always dealing w something (severity levels differ) but everyone is honesty always a little banged up, the media is only ever focusing on the top guys so there issues get more attention," Fritz wrote.

"Only my injuries are questioned. When some other players are injured, then they are the victims, but when it is me, I am faking it. It is very interesting… I don’t feel that I need to prove anything to anyone."



The American believes that some players are more vocal about their injuries than others are and that nobody really fakes injuries; rather, they stretch the severity to "depressurize" themselves to help them play better.

"Also, some players are more vocal talking about injuries then others. I don’t think people fake injuries, I do think sometimes players stretch the severity of the injury because it depressurizes them and helps them play better (which honestly is fine, do whatever works)," Fritz wrote.

He went on to say that he was not making any kind of personal attack with his remarks, but that it was his opinion as a player that sometimes players face "serious injuries" and sometimes they "over-exaggerate" them.

"I don’t think it’s done in a bad sportsmanship kind of way, and before people get defensive, I’m not talking about anyone in particular this is just what I see as a player, sometimes there r serious injuries, sometimes there over exaggerated ones from people 1-500," Taylor Fritz wrote.

Tried to make it as clear as possible, but still expecting the hate messages: Taylor Fritz

Taylor Fritz pictured at the 2023 Australian Open.

Taylor Fritz continued by saying that, despite being very clear that he wasn't taking a shot at anyone, he still expects to receive some "hate messages" from "defensive fans."

"Tried to make it as clear as possible that im not taking shots at anybody but still expecting the hate messages from defensive fans," he wrote.

Fritz most recently took part in the 2023 Australian Open, winning over Nikoloz Basilashvili in the opening round before losing to home favorite Alexei Popyrin in the second round.

