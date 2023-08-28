"Taylor Fritz could be the one that could test Novak Djokovic first at US Open 2023" - Former WTA player

Former WTA player Jill Craybas recently stated that former World No. 1 Novak Djokovic could face a major challenge at the 2023 US Open from American sensation Taylor Fritz.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion will face France's Alexandre Muller in the first round, but his path to a potential final against Carlos Alcaraz will be difficult. The Serbian legend missed the tournament's 2022 edition after being denied a VISA due to being unvaccinated.

All eyes will be on Djokovic this year as he seeks a record-breaking 24th major title. However, he will have to deal with a difficult draw in which he could face world No.15 Felix Auger-Aliassime in the fourth round.

World No.7 Stefanos Tsitsipas or American Taylor Fritz might await him in the quarterfinals. He will also possibly face a tough barrier in the form of fourth seed Holger Rune in the semifinals.

Former WTA player Jill Craybas recently appeared on the ATP Tennis Radio Podcast and stated that Taylor Fritz can pose a significant challenge to Novak Djokovic as the American is in good shape, coming off the back of a title in Atlanta. The surface will also be in Fritz's favor, as per Craybas.

"I think [Taylor] Fritz could be the one that could test him first because Fritz is playing with a lot of confidence, had a title in Atlanta, and is playing some great tennis. I think Fritz is gonna like this court. He has got that big serve, big forehand. So, that would be the first one I would go to probably to maybe cause Djokovic some challenges," Craybas said.

"Felix Auger-Aliassime got a good game to potentially hurt Novak Djokovic" - Jill Craybas

Felix Auger-Aliassime pictured with Tom Hiddleston and Novak Djokovic.

Jill Craybas then took Felix Auger-Aliassime's name, stating that the Canadian is confident right now and is starting the year on a fresh note after taking some time off.

"His section of the draw has quite a few qualifiers. When I saw that it was amazing how many qualifiers spots are in there and Felix [Auger-Aliassime] has confidence, I spoke to Felix yesterday, actually. He was saying that he feels so fresh right now because he had few months off or wasn't able to play," Craybas said.

The American added that while Auger-Aliassime's form has been inconsistent recently, he has a good game up his sleeve to potentially disrupt Novak Djokovic's title chances at the 2023 US Open.

"Almost feels like he is starting at this part of the year in a different way where a lot of other players could feel like this is the part where it gets tough because it's been a long year. I know he is not playing great but he has got a good game to potentially hurt Djokovic," Craybas said.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis