Taylor Fritz proudly shows off reaching Emerald IV ranking in League of Legends

Taylor Fritz recently showed off his Emerald IV ranking in League of Legends proudly while humorously adding that it was the type of content people followed him for.

Fritz is coming off of an underwhelming campaign at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells where he lost to seventh seed Holger Rune in the fourth round from a set up. He also participated in the doubles alongside Jiri Lehecka, but the duo was eliminated in the opening round.

The American is currently preparing for the second stop of the Sunshine Double - The Miami Open where he has entered as the 12th seed due to which the American received a bye in the first round. Fritz will face Thiago Seybouth Wild, who defeated Nuno Borges in the first round, for his opening match.

The 26-year-old is not only a high-level tennis player but also a high-quality gamer, as indicated by his latest tweet on X (formerly Twitter), where he shared that he made it to the Emerald IV rank, one of the top ranks in the multiplayer battle arena video game League of Legends.

"The content everyone follows me for"

Expand Tweet

"What really excited me about gaming is competing and playing against other people" - Taylor Fritz on what excites him as a gamer

Taylor Fritz in Indian Wells

Taylor Fritz opened up about the role that gaming played in his life as a professional athlete in an interview with esports.net last year. The American revealed that he was never into story-mode style games and preferred games where he had to compete with other players.

"It’s a relaxing thing, but for me, why I love gaming so much… I’ve never been into story-mode-type games. When I was younger, like on DS and stuff like that, the only games I can think of that I played where I’m not playing against people are like the classic Pokémon games. Other than that, what really excited me about gaming is competing and playing against other people.

Fritz also talked about how gaming was a relaxing activity that helped him cool down after a hard day.

I feel like I need to be playing something nowadays that has some type of like, either a ranked system or I’m going up against other people because that’s what I love. It’s like a cooldown kind of thing that I do in my free time because after you train all day, you don’t really have the energy to go do other stuff. It’s just what I enjoy."