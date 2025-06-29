Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan, Coco Gauff & Jessica Pegula send messages to American after Eastbourne title win

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, Jessica Pegula, and Coco Gauff sent adorable messages to Fritz as he conquered Eastbourne for an unprecedented fourth time in his career. The American No. 1 defeated compatriot Jenson Brooksby 7-5, 6-1 after an hour and 26 minutes to successfully defend his title.

Fritz came into Eastbourne following a triumph in Stuttgart and an early exit in Queen's. The American has seen a lot of success in Eastbourne throughout his career and entered as the top seed, looking to return to winning ways. However, his path to triumph was not easy at all as he survived three consecutive three-set thrillers against Joao Fonseca, Marcos Giron, and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, to reach the final.

Following his win over Brooksby in the final, Taylor Fritz took to Instagram to share an image of himself carrying the Eastbourne trophy and added a hilarious caption alongside it, and also mentioned how half of his career titles have come on grass courts.

"The Eastbourne merchant strikes again 🏆🏆🏆🏆 Make that 10 @atptour titles… half on grass 🤔."

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, shared an Instagram story of the American No. 1 interacting with fans after his title triumph, and added white heart and trophy emojis.

via Morgan Riddle's Instagram story.

Fritz's compatriots and tennis stars Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula also sent lovely messages to the American. While Gauff commented 'congrats' on his Instagram post, Pegula shared a post on her Instagram story, having pictures from all of Fritz's title triumph, and dubbed him the 'King of Eastbourne'. It is worth noting that Pegula also had a title triumph yesterday at Bad Homburg, where she defeated Iga Swiatek.

via Instagram.

Fritz also had some great words for the tournament and his team during his winner's speech.

"There’s something special about Eastbourne that I just love it here" - Taylor Fritz

Taylor Fritz - Day Six - Source: Getty

During his speech, Taylor Fritz highlighted how the Eastbourne Open was a special tournament for him and how he felt positive every time he competed here.

"Yeah, I don’t know what to say exactly. Obviously, there’s something special about Eastbourne that I just love it here. Every week, every year, I come here, it’s just such a good week, everything feels good."

After thanking the fans for their unbridled support, Fritz thanked his team, his girlfriend Morgan Riddle, his mother, his aunt, and the rest of his family.

"Thanks to my team. Mike, Paul, Wolf, Morgan, my mom came, my aunt is here too, so my whole family is here. Thanks for being here, thanks for doing everything you do this week to make sure I can perform well."

Taylor Fritz won't get a lot of time to celebrate his win as he needs to head to SW19, where Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard awaits him in the opening round of Wimbledon 2025.

