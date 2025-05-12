Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan issues warning to young girls after being 'horrified' by true crime series

  • home icon
By Aatreyi Sarkar
Modified May 12, 2025 13:37 GMT
Taylor Fritz's girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, warned young girls, citing examples around safety from her life in big cities after being moved by a true crime podcast series. The content creator has been outspoken about many issues and has voiced her opinions on shows on the internet with fans.

Riddle is often spotted cheering for Fritz during his matches and usually travels all around the world along with him during his tours. After the American's early dismissal from the Italian Open, the couple is spending some time off from the sport and currently touring the city of Rome.

She took to her Instagram stories to share the BBC Podcast series, Stalked, which revolves around the story of 25-year-old Hannah and her mishaps with an anonymous digital intruder. She also issued a warning, which she hoped would help young girls be safe in big cities like Los Angeles or New York.

"just finished this series and am so horrified this is just a PSA to any young women because ive seen it SO often (especially in NYC and LA) if an older man tries to befriend you in any way, and position it as a "mentorship" or make it out like he really wants to help you in your career...," she said.
"HE DOES NOT. he is a creep who either wants validation from you, gets an ego boost from impressing those who don't know any better, or is desperate to feel needed. nothing else," Morgan Riddle added.
She was recently in the news for making a bold comment on capitalising on Taylor Fritz's career.

Morgan Riddle on "capitalising" off of Taylor Fritz's career

Morgan Riddle was recently on the receiving end of heat online due to a bold comment she made on possibly using her tennis star boyfriend, Taylor Fritz, to gain popularity. In an episode of Olivia Molly Rogers' Tell Me More Podcast, she said:

"People say that I am capitalizing off of his career. And I'm like, 'Yep, you know what? I am.' And he's okay with that. And I'm okay with that because, you know, it's—it's a partnership," she said.

During the conversation, she also highlighted how she and the American share a very understanding relationship where both enjoy their own career paths while also being supportive of each other's.

Fritz, on the other hand, has been unable to make a strong display in the last few tournaments but will look forward to the Roland Garros starting from May 25, 2025.

