Taylor Fritz’s girlfriend Morgan Riddle celebrates American’s victory in French Open 3R amid rain delay

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle recently celebrated the American's victory against Thanasi Kokkinakis after a significant rain delay in the third round at the 2024 French Open. Fritz also stayed back to sign autographs for the fans.

The American No. 1 has been finding his feet on clay. He had a long clay season this year, playing five tournaments in preparation for Roland-Garros. His hard work over the months has reaped results as he finds himself in the fourth round of the tournament for the first time in his career.

Fritz defeated Federico Coria 2-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-1 and Dusan Lajovic 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the first two rounds. He defeated Kokkinakis in a rollercoaster encounter marred by rain delays for almost four hours 30 minutes and quashed a comeback effort by the Australian.

The American quickly won two sets to go 2-0, but Kokkinakis made a spirited effort to level the match. Fritz prevailed over the Aussie after a marathon of four hours 26 minutes battle with the scorecard reading, 6-3, 6-2, 6-7(4), 5-7, 6-3.

After the match, the American stopped to sign autographs for the fans who stayed to watch even as the clock approached midnight.

His girlfriend Morgan Riddle celebrated his victory with an Instagram story:

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle on tennis: "Most unique part about it is just the travel aspect of it"

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle recently appeared in an episode of the Sportsish podcast and expressed her views on what makes tennis a unique sport.

She said that in tennis, the travel aspect is different from other sports, giving an example of footballers' spouses who do not compulsorily travel for all the away games.

"I think like, just the most unique part about it [tennis] as compared to other sports is just the travel aspect of it. And if you're dating or married to a football player, you don't go to all the away games," Riddle said (at 32:00).

The social media influencer added that you are living out of a suitcase if you are with a tennis player:

"If you want to be with a tennis player and you really want to have a strong relationship, you're not home ever, you're living in a suitcase basically."

Taylor Fritz will now face two-time French Open finalist Casper Ruud on June 3 for a place in the last eight.