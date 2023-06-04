Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle has defended herself against social media abuse directed at her over her outfit choice for Fritz's third-round match at the 2023 French Open.

Fritz made a strong start to his match against Francisco Cerundolo, winning the first set 6-3. However, he was unable to carry his momentum forward as Cerundolo fought back to claim the second and third sets and take the lead. Despite Fritz securing an early break in the fourth set, he was unable to force a decider as the Argentine saved a set point before registering a 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-5 victory.

Prior to the match Taylor Fritz's girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, who regularly supports the World No. 9 from his player's box, shared a picture of her outfit for the match on social media.

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle's Instagram story

Riddle posted a screenshot of a message she received after sharing her outfit. The sender, who had previously sent an inappropriate message replying to her Instagram story on November 19, had sent her another message attacking her.

The earlier message had targeted Riddle's makeup during Fritz's match.

"You look better with no makeup - you look ridiculous and fake in the player's box today," the message read.

The most recent message continued the abuse, criticizing the 25-year-old's outfit choice.

"You are way too dressed up - big gold earrings and all to be sitting for hours in the players' box don't you think - it's a tennis match not a party," the message read.

In response, Morgan Riddle defended herself and expressed that it was indeed, her party.

"It's my fckn party!!!," Riddle wrote on Instagram followed by a heart emoji.

Morgan Riddle's Instagram story

Taylor Fritz's defeat marks the fifth defeat for a Top-10 seed at French Open 2023

Taylor Fritz crashes out of the 2023 French Open

Taylor Fritz became the fifth Top 10 seed to crash out of the French Open prior to the fourth round. Second seed Daniil Medvedev and 10th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime were the first top seeds to be knocked out of the tournament, losing their first-round matches.

Eighth seed Jannik Sinner was the third seed to fall as he lost a thriller against Daniel Altmaier in the second round. Andrey Rublev and Fritz's third-round exits leave only five Top 10 seeds remaining in the draw.

Tope seed Carlos Alcaraz, third seed Novak Djokovic and fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas are competing in the top half of the draw. Meanwhile, fourth seed Casper Ruud and sixth seed Holger Rune feature in the lower half.

