Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle tries to record American shushing French Open crowd, blushes after camera spots her

Taylor Fritz drew boos and whistles from the crowd after winning his second-round match against France's Arthur Rinderknech 2-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 at the 2023 French Open on Thursday, June 1.

It was a high-octane and dramatic match that lasted two hours and 50 minutes. Throughout the contest, the crowd, rooting for their home favorite, tried to disrupt Fritz's rhythm, who vented out his frustration by making some angry remarks and shushing gestures.

The atmosphere at Court Suzanne Lenglen grew even more hostile after the match ended as the crowd's boos and whistles grew even louder amid Fritz's persistent shushing.

The World No. 8, known for his calm demeanor, was again disrupted by the raucous crowd during his post-match on-court interview. They continued to boo and not let former Wimbledon champion Marion Bartoli interview the American.

Amid this tense atmosphere, Taylor Fritz's girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, was seen taking out her camera to capture the nonstop booing by the crowd. After seeing her face on the main screen in the stadium, Riddle quietly put her camera down and blushed.

Riddle later posted an Instagram story of Fritz walking in the tunnel on his way out of the court after the match, jokingly shushing.

"My man my man my man," Riddle captioned the video.

Taylor Fritz and Morgan Riddle started dating in 2020 and have since traveled together for Fritz's tournaments. Riddle, a social media influencer, has been open about her goal of popularizing tennis in America.

In her own words, Riddle wants “to make tennis cool again.”

Taylor Fritz enters the third round of the 2023 French Open

Taylor Fritz at the 2023 French Open

With the win over World No. 78 Rinderknech, the American No. 1 has managed to equal his best showing at the French Open by entering the third round.

Fritz began his campaign in Paris this year with a comfortable 6-2, 6-1, 6-1 win over fellow American Michael Mmoh in the first round. In the third round, he will now face Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo, the No. 23 seed.

The 25-year-old last reached the third round of the French Open in 2020. That year, Fritz was the No. 27 seed and bettered qualifier Tomas Machac (first round) and Radu Albot (second round) before being beaten by Lorenzo Sonego.

This year, Fritz is considered a dark horse for the title in Paris. He entered the competition on the back of mixed results on clay, with semifinal appearances at Munich, Monte Carlo and Geneva being his best performances.

