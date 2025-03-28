Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle drops 1-word reaction celebrating his Miami Open SF run

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, reacted to the American player reaching the semifinals after trouncing Matteo Berrettini at the 2025 Miami Open. Riddle is a fashion influencer with more than 434k Instagram followers and also supports her boyfriend on the ATP tour.

Ad

Fritz entered the Miami Open as the fifth-seeded player and outshined Lorenzo Sonego, Denis Shapovalov, Adam Walton, and Matteo Berrettini to reach the quarterfinals. In a thrilling two-hour, 44-minute quarter-final, the American achieved a decisive break, 7-5, 6-7(7), 7-5 despite the Italian saving six match points in the second set.

As the 2024 US Open finalist gears up to face Jakub Mensik in the semifinals, he received a laud from his girlfriend. Riddle was in attendance at the match and marvelled at Fritz's victory as he celebrated in the middle of the field.

Ad

Trending

"Semis!!" she wrote with a white heart emoji.

Fritz's girlfriend celebrates his quarterfinal victory; Instagram - @moorrgs

Riddle has been one of the most famous tennis girlfriends on the tour. She often shares glimpses of off-court and on-court activities, drawing the attention of fans worldwide. She also gained recognition for her dazzling looks at every match.

Ad

Riddle opened up about the weather conditions in Miami while watching the American No. 1 defeat Shapovalov in the third round. She humorously expressed how the real match-up was between her hair and the humidity.

"The real match up this week is my hair vs the humidity"

Taylor Fritz won eight ATP Tour singles titles across his impressive career. He also boasts a Masters 1000 title from the 2022 BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells.

Ad

Taylor Fritz once made his feelings known about reaching the top five in the ATP Rankings

Fritz at the 2025 United Cup - Sydney: Day 10 - (Source: Getty)

Taylor Fritz had a victorious campaign in 2024, reaching his first Grand Slam final at the US Open. Though he faced defeat by No.1 Jannik Sinner in the finals, he was the US top-seeded in the upcoming tournaments. At the ATP Finals in November 2024, the 27-year-old became the first US player to advance to the championship match since James Blake in 2006.

Ad

Despite losing to Sinner in the finals again, Fritz ended the season as World No. 4 and continues to hold the singles ranking. Reflecting on the achievement, he said, via Racquet:

"There’s all these other guys I’m ranked higher than that are such good players. I earned my spot…I definitely feel like I do belong."

Taylor Fritz also reached the quarterfinals at the 2024 Wimbledon. However, he has had a tough beginning to his 2025 season, as he reached just one quarterfinal in his first four tournaments.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback