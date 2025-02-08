Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle flaunts fashion accessory from $7.55B-worth Yankees after arriving in New York

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle flaunted a stylish accessory from the New York Yankees after she arrived in NYC. The latter is known for her incredible fashion sense and is frequently featured in several renowned brands.

Fritz started dating Riddle in 2020 after they met through a dating app. Since then, the couple is usually seen spending their time together, be it her attending the player's tour or Fritz attending the fashion events with his girlfriend. Morgan is currently in New York, and as soon as she reached the city, she made sure to flaunt a classic yet trendy accessory.

She took to her Instagram story and shared a picture that showcased a cap from New York Yankees, the $7.55B-worth brand (via Forbes), hung on the rack. Along with it, she also hung her coat beside the cap and added emoticons in the caption of the story.

"🚕💗🗽🍵☁️"

Morgan Riddle's Instagram story

Ahead of this update, she was also recently featured in a photoshoot for Abercrombie. Riddle shared several pictures from the campaign on social media and spoke about their collection in the caption of her post.

While Riddle is busy in her fashion world, Taylor Fritz commenced his 2025 season with the Australian Open. He couldn't advance further than the third round after being bested by Gael Monfils, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6(7), 6-4, marking an end to the American's campaign.

Taylor Fritz opened up about ignoring fashion advice from his girlfriend Morgan Riddle

American tennis player, Taylor Fritz, and his girlfriend - Source: Getty

In a conversation with Racquet Magazine on January 27, 2025, Taylor Fritz opened up about his interest in fashion and how he ignores his girlfriend Morgan Riddle's advice about it. He revealed that his fashion choices help him maintain his off-court image, and it helps people see his personality outside of tennis.

"I’ve always been very into fashion, to kind of have this off-court image and persona that people can see me, and connect to me when I’m not playing tennis. Fashion, modeling, stuff like that is a great way to show people me," Taylor Fritz said.

Opening further about choosing his fashion sense over his girlfriend's advice sometimes, he added:

"Sometimes I ignore her advice. I do gravitate to a more casual LA/San Diego style streetwear. But I also like to dress up in a bit more classy style as well, which BOSS is an option for. I change it up for where I’m at and the mood."

Taylor Fritz recently ended his partnership with Nike and is currently the brand ambassador for Hugo Boss. The American recently competed at the Dallas Open after his Australian Open campaign; however, he faced an early exit in the second round of the tournament after being defeated by Denis Shapovalov.

