Taylor Fritz’s girlfriend Morgan Riddle reacts after spotting boyfriend's poster in her hometown

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle recently was in for a sweet surprise when she visited the Mall of America in Minneapolis. She spotted a poster of her boyfriend promoting the Waterdrop brand, a company that offers sugar-free and eco-friendly hydrating products.

Riddle and Fritz have been dating since 2020 and often express support for each other on social media. Riddle frequently attends Fritz’s matches and cheers him on from the stands. She also posts videos of their travels and adventures on her YouTube channel.

Fritz is one of the ambassadors of Waterdrop, along with other tennis stars like Danielle Collins, and Novak Djokovic. Riddle posted the picture of Fritz’s poster on her Instagram story on Saturday, December 2.

Morgan Riddle on Instagram

Riddle recently expressed her dismay over the unfortunate ending of Fritz's 2023 season. The American was forced to withdraw ahead of his second-round match in the 2023 Paris Masters, due to an abdominal injury.

"Taylor has pulled out of Paris with an abdominal injury, sad way to end the season, and bummed it was a short trip. Typical unpredictability of the sport (lol @ my YouTube video I posted this week with a million outfits). We’re heading home for an early start to the off-season," Riddle wrote on Instagram.

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle on Instagram

Taylor Fritz ready to defend United Cup crown in inaugural tournament of 2024 season

Taylor Fritz at the 2023 United Cup

Taylor Fritz will kick off his 2024 season by spearheading Team USA along with Jessica Pegula, Alycia Parks, and others, in the second edition of the United Cup, which will be held in Sydney from December 29, 2023, to January 7, 2024.

Fritz, who is ranked No. 10 in the world, will try to repeat his feat from his debut United Cup run, where he secured the trophy for his country with a victory over Italy’s Matteo Berrettini in the final, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (6).

Fritz was one of the stars of the United Cup, winning four out of his five singles matches and helping his team to a dominant display throughout the event. Jessica Pegula also had a 4-1 record while Frances Tiafoe and Madison Keys were perfect with a 5-0 record.

Taylor Fritz will be looking to use the United Cup as a launchpad for his 2024 campaign, which will include the first Grand Slam of the year, the Australian Open.