Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle recounts her chaotic pedicab experience after Las Vegas GP qualifying, calls it the "worst thing ever"

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle narrated hilarious exploits from the previous night after attending the F1 Las Vegas race and amfAR’s Inaugural Gala in Sin City. The American internet personality gained popularity as one of the niche celebrities in professional tennis matches.

Fritz met Riddle on the dating app 'Raya' during the COVID-19 pandemic and has been in a relationship since 2020. As a social media personality, Riddle garnered a ton of followers for her fashion, travel, and beauty content. She was also present to cheer on Fritz at the 2024 US Open, where the latter advanced to his first Grand Slam finals.

Months later, Riddle seemingly busied herself with her career engagements, appearing at the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix. The 27-year-old was present at the celebration of McLaren's partnership with Mastercard. Having interviewed celebrities at the amfAR’s Inaugural Gala in Sin City, she and her friend stepped out for cocktails in Delilah Lounge and Fine Dining.

Despite a successful night, their way back to the hotel took an adventurous turn when they missed the cab and took a pedicab. Narrating the scenario, Taylor Fritz's girlfriend wrote:

"Last night we missed a car back to hotel after qualifying and ended up taking a petty cab for 1 HOUR down the strip back to that also went on the highway. Was fun for 5 minutes and then was the worst thing ever."

Morgan Riddle narrates her night adventures in Las Vegas; Instagram - @moorrgs

In a recent Instagram story, Riddle was spotted showing off her F1 race fits with American socialite, Paris Hilton.

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend narrated a bizarre experience after touching down in Las Vegas

Morgan Riddle at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open - (Source: Getty)

While Taylor Fritz was basking in the glory of being catapulted to World No. 4, his girlfriend Morgan Riddle went through an offbeat situation at Las Vegas airport. She spilled matcha on her pants but things went down when the sink she used to wash the stain was also being used for brushing teeth and cleaning a cat carrier.

"Spilled matcha all over myself and was tide-to-going myself in the bathroom, and there was a woman traveling with a cat who was washing her cat carrier in the bathroom sink, 5 mins later I am still aggressively trying to get the matcha out my pants and another woman comes and brushes her teeth in the SAME SINK," wrote Taylor Fritz's girlfriend.

She further added a tip for travelers, writing:

"Please to God y'all do not wash your face or brush your teeth in bathroom sinks at airports you would not believe the things I've seen occur at them...If you absolutely need to just get one of these little disposable ones."

Morgan Riddle narrates her bizarre Las Vegas airport experience; Instagram - @moorrgs

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle has attended several Formula One races, including the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix, the Miami Grand Prix, the Australian Grand Prix, and the 2024 Spanish GP.

