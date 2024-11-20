Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle has opened up about her biggest grievances while traveling as she endured a long journey to Los Angeles. Riddle complained about the baggage claim area as she struggled to wrangle her bags through the airport.

Riddle was recently in Turin, supporting Fritz as he competed at the ATP Finals. The 27-year-old made a run to the final of the year-end championships for the first time in his career. Despite suffering a 6-4, 6-4 loss to Jannik Sinner in the title clash, the American reached a career-high ranking of World No. 4 following his impressive campaign.

While Taylor Fritz has since traveled to Malaga to join the US team at the Davis Cup Finals, Morgan Riddle touched down at the Los Angeles International Airport, where she was confronted with her "biggest pet peeve."

Taking to her Instagram stories, the 27-year-old complained about the crowding around the baggage claim, suggesting that it would be better for people to only move forward when they spotted their bags.

"Logically if everyone stood a few feet back from the baggage claim and then you step forward only when you actually see your bag instead of crowding it and standing 2 inches away from the belt," she posted.

"It would be easier for everyone to get their luggage and your calves won't get wacked by people struggling to get their bags off this is my biggest pet peeve every time i travel."

Riddle also lamented that Minnesota was the only place where "grown men" offered to help her when she was struggling with her bags and admitted that she was in a "cranky" mood after 18 hours of travel. She wrote:

"Also the only place in the entire WORLD grown men watch me struggle with my bags and actually offer to help continues to be minnesota and only minnesota (had an 18 hour travel day and i am cranky)"

Despite her annoyance, Morgan Riddle still enjoyed touching down in Los Angeles, gushing over the smell at the airport.

She wrote:

"LAX smell though > 🥰🥰🥰 "

Taylor Fritz thanks girlfriend Morgan Riddle and his team for their support after ATP Finals loss to Jannik Sinner

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle adorably sent her love to the World No. 4 immediately after his loss to Jannik Sinner in the 2024 ATP Finals final.

Fritz, meanwhile, acknowledged Riddle and his coaching team's support during his runner-up speech, crediting them for their role in his success.

"Thank you for my team for being with me, putting up with me all year long. It’s been a long year, but they're all still sticking around so thank you guys for being here. I mean, I wouldn't be able to do it without you," Taylor Fritz said.

Fritz has joined Tommy Paul and Ben Shelton in Malaga as they gear up to take on the formidable Australian team featuring the likes of Alex de Minaur, Alexei Popyrin, and Thanasi Kokkinakis, in a blockbuster quarterfinal clash at the Davis Cup Finals.

The World No. 4 recently also reflected on his stellar year on tour, with Coco Gauff and Tommy Paul lavishing praise on his "unreal" season.

