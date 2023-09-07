Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle recently attended the Victoria’s Secret World Tour event in New York City on Wednesday, September 6. The social media sensation and model dazzled in a sheer black dress adorned with jewels as she mingled with celebrities and fashion icons at the glamorous event.

Riddle attended the Victoria’s Secret World Tour event as part of the New York Fashion Week, which runs from September 7-13. The event was a celebration of women and global creatives, featuring four fashion curations inspired by the vibrant cities of Bogota, Lagos, London, and Tokyo.

Riddle shared several pictures and videos of herself at the event on her Instagram account.

Morgan Riddle on Instagram

Riddle recently revealed in an interview with Tatler that she and Fritz have plans to get married someday and have 'little WTA babies' who will follow in their parent's footsteps in tennis.

"That’s the plan at some point but I’m in no rush," she said. "We’re both really focused on our careers and I don’t even know when we’d have time to get married. We do want to have girls and have them be tennis players.

Riddle has been dating Fritz since 2020 and can be seen supporting him at various tournaments around the world.

A look at Taylor Fritz’s performance in the US Open 2023

Taylor Fritz at the 2023 US Open

Taylor Fritz had a remarkable run at the 2023 US Open, reaching his second Grand Slam quarterfinal.

However, his dream of winning his maiden major title was shattered by World No. 2 Novak Djokovic, who defeated him in straight sets to reach his record 47th Grand Slam semifinal.

Ninth seed Fritz had a smooth journey to the last eight, winning all his previous matches without dropping a set. The American started his campaign with a 6-2, 6-1, 6-2 victory over compatriot Steve Johnson in the first round.

The 25-year-old then cruised past Peru’s Juan Pablo Varillas, Czech Republic’s Jakub Mensik, and Switzerland’s Dominic Stricker in the next three rounds.

Fritz’s quarterfinal match against Djokovic was his biggest challenge yet. The Serb, who was aiming to complete the calendar Grand Slam and equal Margaret Court’s record of 24 major singles titles, showed no mercy to Fritz, dominating him from start to finish. Djokovic won 6-1, 6-4, 6-4, in two hours and 34 minutes.

Taylor Fritz has already won two titles this year, in Delray Beach and Atlanta. The American recently lost to Djokovic in straight sets at the Cincinnati Masters quarterfinals.