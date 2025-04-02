Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle rocks pink athleisure outfit as she shares her favorite morning routine

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, donned a pink athleisure outfit as she revealed her favorite morning routine. The couple began dating in 2020 and are regularly seen together on tour.

Ad

Riddle is a social media influencer who frequently shares the happenings of her life online. She shared an image on her Instagram Story where, based on the equipment and setting, she was doing Pilates. She donned a pink athleisure outfit and captioned the post:

"fav start to the day"

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle's Instagram Story | Image: Instagram @moorrgs

Fritz and Riddle met through a dating app in 2020 and have been dating ever since. Riddle used to work a corporate job but left it in 2022 to focus solely on traveling with the American tennis star and creating tennis-related content. In the past few years, the social media influencer has become a mainstay on the tour and one of the most well-known WAGs.

Ad

Trending

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, opened up about the backlash she received over her influencer career

Taylor Fritz and Morgan Riddle at The Championships - Wimbledon 2023 - Source: Getty

During a recent appearance on the podcast called The Squeeze, 27-year-old Morgan Riddle, Taylor Fritz's girlfriend, opened up about the backlash she faced due to her influencer career.

Ad

"I definitely got a lot of backlash, both from within the tennis community and the fans. 'I'm calling attention to myself,' people just expected me to, like, sit in the box, be relatively private. Like, not capitalize on my partner's career. Came in guns blazing, I was like, 'F*** that!' People make up insane things. It's just the same misogynist, regurgitated b******t again and again," Riddle said.

Ad

"I'm like, 'Oh, get more creative. Like, come on!' Sometimes I'm able to really use it as a motivation too, where I'm like, 'The spite in me is going to push me to do this even more,' because you're so mad about it," she added.

Riddle has not let the hate stop her as she goes from strength to strength, piling up followers on TikTok and Instagram. She has over 435,000 followers on Instagram and over 585,000 followers on TikTok.

Coming to Fritz's on-court career, he holds a 14-6 record this year. He started the season with solid performances at the United Cup, where he and Coco Gauff helped the USA win the title. Since then, his best finish came at the Miami Open, where he was ousted in the semifinal. The World No. 4 will begin his clay swing soon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback