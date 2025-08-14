  • home icon
  Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle shares scenes from 'crazy' Toronto hotel incident, draws reaction from Grigor Dimitrov's partner Eiza Gonzalez

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle shares scenes from 'crazy' Toronto hotel incident, draws reaction from Grigor Dimitrov's partner Eiza Gonzalez

By Urvi Mehra
Modified Aug 14, 2025 03:57 GMT
Grigor Dimitrov with Eiza Gonzalez (L) and Taylor Fritz with Morgan Riddle (R) (Image Source: Getty)
Grigor Dimitrov with Eiza Gonzalez (L) and Taylor Fritz with Morgan Riddle (R) (Image Source: Getty)

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle was forced to deal with an unexpected mess in her hotel room while in Toronto. Riddle's plight drew an amusing reaction from Grigor Dimitrov's girlfriend, actress Eiza Gonzalez, who had been getting used to life on tour herself while supporting the Bulgarian at tournaments before his injury.

Fritz reached the semifinals of the Canadian Open before suffering a 6-4, 6-3 loss to eventual champion Ben Shelton. Riddle, who was cheering the World No. 4 at the tournament, recently documented a day in her life in Toronto on Instagram. However, the clip got off to a chaotic start as the social media influencer revealed that the ceiling in the hotel bathroom had collapsed, leaving her with a mess to clean up.

Morgan Riddle showcased her efforts to contain the leak with towels and tissue paper before admitting that she would let her future self deal with the problem.

"This is how my morning started and it's crazy because last night I heard dripping water and I had an intrusive thought of the ceiling caving in. This is also like the fourth time that we've had some sort of leak in a hotel room on tour. Like most things in my life, that is a problem for future me," Riddle said.
Riddle then turned her attention to the show 'And Just Like That...,' joking that the protagonist Carrie "always has something more dramatic going on than I do."

Morgan Riddle's ordeal caught the attention of Grigor Dimitrov's Eiza Gonzalez, who lightheartedly poked fun at the situation. In response, Riddle joked about the "glamorous" life on the tennis tour.

"Is this a Jet 2 holiday?," Gonzalez commented.
"Tour is soooo glam 😍💯🔥💸," Riddle responded.

Riddle also humorously lamented being "hexed" after a fan brought up the many "fiascos" she had endured while traveling.

Comments on Morgan Riddle's Instagram post

Taylor Fritz and his girlfriend Morgan Riddle have faced several unsettling incidents while travelling around the world for tennis tournaments. For instance, the couple became victims of an attempted break-in while staying at a London Airbnb last year. Riddle has also opened up about her other distressing experiences at Airbnbs, like when she woke up to find "a man standing over her" in 2017.

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle supports him from afar amid his Cincinnati Open campaign

Taylor Fritz with his girlfriend Morgan Riddle - Source: Getty

Despite not traveling to Cincinnati for Taylor Fritz's campaign at the ATP Masters 1000 event, Morgan Riddle made sure to support him from afar during his clash with Terence Atmane in the fourth round. However, Riddle did not compromise on tuning into Taylor Swift's major album reveal on her boyfriend Travis Kelce's podcast, watching both the match and the podcast in tandem.

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle's Instagram story

Fritz engaged in a closely contested battle with Atmane, with the French qualifier pulling off a stunning 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 upset to advance to the quarterfinals of an ATP Masters 1000 event for the first time in his career. Up next, Atmane will battle it out against Holger Rune for a spot in the semifinals.

Meanwhile, Taylor Fritz will turn his focus to his campaign at the US Open, set to kick off on August 24. The American will be joined by his girlfriend Morgan Riddle in New York, where he will aim to go one step further and claim the trophy after his runner-up finish last year.

Urvi Mehra

Urvi Mehra

Urvi is a journalist who covers tennis at Sportskeeda. She started playing tennis herself at age six when her favorite women’s player Maria Sharapova won the 2006 US Open. Over the years, her passion for the sport has grown, and so has her skill in analyzing and reporting it. Holding a Masters Degree in Literature has definitely helped in this.

