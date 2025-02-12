Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle turns heads in stunning collared dress at New York Fashion Week

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle shared a frame with Olivia Hazan, the owner of HAZE, a New York-based fashion brand. The two attended Thom Browne's show at New York Fashion Week 2025.

The 27-year-old entrepreneur, Morgan Riddle boasts a whopping 427k followers on Instagram and often features in brand campaigns besides supporting her boyfriend at his tournaments.

Currently in New York for Fashion Week, Riddle shared the frame with Olivia Hazan at Thom Browne's show (via Hazan's Instagram story):

Morgan Riddle at the New York Fashion Week; Instagram - @oliviahazan

Last week, Taylor Fritz's girlfriend offered glimpses of her snowy night in the city with her friends, indulging in a martini flight, enjoying the snowfall in a furry coat on the streets of Manhattan. She also attended Fritz's stint at the Dallas Open, where he faced an early exit after losing to eventual champion, Denis Shapovalov.

Riddle also modeled for the iconic brand, Abercrombie, adding more fashion accomplishments to her repertoire. On February 7, she posted a compilation of pictures and videos on Instagram, reflecting on her journey from the fitting rooms to the spotlight.

"A few years ago, i was working in the fitting rooms at @abercrombie at the mall of america in minnesota. last month i got to shoot their spring denim campaign!!! #abercrombiepartner 💙 see you in stores soooonnn!!!" she captioned her post.

Taylor Fritz revealed being a 'random guy' because of her girlfriend's popularity

Taylor Fritz and Riddle at the Laver Cup 2022 - Previews - (Source: Getty)

Owing to her massive popularity, Morgan Riddle sometimes gets more recognized than Taylor Fritz. Sharing an anecdote along the same line during a Twitch session, the World No. 4 once recalled wearing a vintage shirt with Riddle's pictures, prompting people to ask whether he was her partner.

Though hilarious, Fritz shared that such incidents helped him be a 'random guy' in public.

"I have one of those vintage shirts of just Morgan (Riddle), like Morgan got for me, of just pictures of Morgan, and I'll just wear it out. Like last time, I went out somewhere to, like a club, I wore it. I thought it was hilarious," Fritz said.

He added:

"I feel like when people do that, it's kinda scuff cos it looks like it's really obvious. Their girlfriend made them wear that. But this one, it looks vintage, and Morgan is kind of well-known, so I can just be a random guy wearing it. So they'll be like 'Is that your girl', I'm like 'No'. I mean, sometimes I will say it's my girl and sometimes it'll be like 'Dude, it's Morgan Riddle, I'm a huge fan. Like, you know who this is.'"

Morgan Riddle met Taylor Fritz on the dating app, Raya, in 2020, and has since been spotted cheering him on at various tournaments. She also supported the American at the Australian Open, where he suffered a third-round loss to Gael Monfils.

The 2024 US Open finalist Fritz will next take the court at the Delray Beach Open on Thursday.

