Taylor Fritz’s girlfriend Morgan Riddle and Sebastian Korda’s girlfriend Ivana Nedved recently spent their day as tourists in Shanghai ahead of the Masters 1000 tournament.

The Masters 1000 event in Shanghai, which was temporarily cancelled amid the COVID-19 outbreak, has made a return on the ATP calendar this year. Several top tennis players are scheduled to take the court during the 12-day event, with Americans Taylor Fritz and Sebastian Korda gearing up to claim the title as well.

Fritz and Korda recently landed in Shanghai along with their respective girlfriends, Morgan Riddle and Ivana Nedved, who are accompanying them to the Chinese city for the first time, thanks to the tournament’s four-year hiatus.

Ahead of the tennis players’ campaigns, Riddle and Nedved spent their time strolling the streets of the city. The girlfriends shared the highlights of their day out with fans on social media. They could be seen indulging in some Chinese delicacies.

“I am a bottomless pit,” Riddle joked as she savored an octopus dish.

Nedved, meanwhile, appreciated the Chinese art of making dumplings.

“The technique is,” she wrote, adding hand gestures on her Instagram story.

The two social media influencers then did an ‘outfits of the day’ fit check. Morgan Riddle showed off her all-white vest top and pencil skirt. Ivana Nedved, meanwhile, wore a red tie front slit dress.

“Post dumplings fit check,” Sebastian Korda’s girlfriend wrote on Instagram.

“Will start wearing red more often,” she added.

Sebastian Korda in pursuit of his maiden Masters 1000 title in Shanghai, Taylor Fritz vying for a second

Sebastian Korda at the 2023 US Open

Taylor Fritz has found encouraging results in 2023. The American reached a career-high ranking of World No. 5 earlier this year. He is currently ranked No. 8 in the world. Fritz is thus in contention for one of the remaining four ATP Finals spots and will hope to make a deep run at the Shanghai Masters.

The 25-year-old is in pursuit of a third title this season, having clinched the ATP 250s in Delray Beach and Atlanta. He is also vying for a second career Masters 1000 title after collecting his maiden trophy in Indian Wells.

Taylor Fritz will begin his campaign in Shanghai on Saturday, October 7, where he will take on Japan’s Yosuke Watanuki in the second round after an opening-round bye.

Sebastian Korda, meanwhile, will compete against China’s Yunchaokete Bu in the second round on Friday, October 6, having similarly received an opening-round bye. The American will take the court fresh off a runner-up finish at the recently concluded Astana Open.

Korda is looking to regain his footing on tour. He struggled with a wrist injury earlier in the season, which kept him on the sidelines for three months. Despite the circumstances, he has earned a few other accolades, including another runner-up finish at the Adelaide International 1 and a Grand Slam quarterfinal debut at the Australian Open.

Korda also reached a career-high ranking of World No. 25 this year and is currently placed at a ranking of World No. 26.