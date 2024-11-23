Roger Federer's former coach Paul Annacone pointed out Taylor Fritz's key strategy of building up to the big match-ups by playing average tennis and winning those matches. He had a successful run in 2024, having reached the finals of the 2024 US Open and the semifinal stage of the ATP finals.

Fritz, the eight-time ATP Tour singles title winner, kicked off the 2024 season by advancing to the quarterfinals of the Australian Open. At the 2024 Paris Olympics, he teamed up with Tommy Paul in the semifinals to defeat Tomáš Macháč and Adam Pavlásek from Czechia and win bronze.

Headed to the US Open as the 12th seed, Taylor Fritz made his way through to the semifinals against Frances Tiafoe, the first All-American since Andre Agassi and Robby Ginepri in 2005. Though Fritz qualified for his first Grand Slam finals, he lost to Jannik Sinner in straight sets.

Having delivered strong finishes to reach World No. 4, Fritz received appreciation from Federer's former coach, who also unveiled the strategical mindset that propelled him to such a height in tennis despite days of frustration when he thought he wasn't skilled enough. Annacone said, via Tennis Channel Inside-In:

"Taylor's winning a lot of matches playing average tennis for him, whereas, before that what happened, I think it would frustrate him because his level wasn't high enough. Now, he's realizing, 'I can get through these matches play average tennis for me, and give myself a chance to move further along in the week and then I'll play better in the big matches. It hasn't been one match. It's a conglomeration of all these big moments that he's looking more and more comfortable. And now rightfully so, he feels that he belongs here."

Annacone also expressed how proud he was of the 27-year-old to have achieved a mark with resilience and determination.

"I'm just really proud of him, the way he's going through his process to get to where he is and the fact that he has been so resilient..."

Taylor Fritz expressed gratitude for his successful 2024 season after his ATP finals performance

Taylor Fritz's advancement to the championship match at the ATP Finals made him the first American to achieve it since James Blake did it in 2006. Despite losing to Jannik Sinner in the finals, Fritz expressed gratitude for his success this season and felt at peace with his current rank.

"It's been a really good week for me. Obviously, it's a good way to end the year. It gives me a lot of confidence finishing the season like this. Something I told my team in 2023 when I hit World No. 5 for a week right before I was defending the Indian Wells title, was 'That's crazy, I'm five in the world, look at all these guys ranked behind me that are probably better than me’.," Fritz said, via ATP Tour.

Fritz added:

"Back then I was five, but I didn't feel like I was five. Now I'm ranked where I'm at. I feel like I belong. It's a different feeling. It's been a great year. That gives me a lot of confidence to have that belief. That's a huge part of having the big results."

The American also showed true sportsmanship by praising Sinner for his serves despite losing to him in the US Open and ATP finals.

