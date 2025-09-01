  • home icon
Taylor Townsend reveals how Carlos Alcaraz played off accidental mistake she made while introducing son Adyn to him with super sweet gesture

By Ravleen Kaur
Published Sep 01, 2025 14:13 GMT
Taylor Townsend
Taylor Townsend [L] and Carlos Alcaraz [R] | Source: Getty Images

The World No. 1 in doubles, Taylor Townsend, has concluded her US Open women's singles journey with a Round of 16 loss to Barbora Krejcikova. While introducing her son Adyn Aubrey Johnson to the sensational Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, Townsend accidentally made a mistake, to which Alcaraz reacted with a heartfelt gesture.

The winner of ten WTA women's doubles titles, Townsend had an impressive journey at the 2025 US Open. She had surpassed Antonia Ruzic, the former World No. 5 Latvian player, Jelena Ostapenko, and rising Russian talent Mirra Andreeva to reach the Round of 16. She also competed in the mixed doubles championships with World No. 6 Ben Shelton and concluded her journey with a quarterfinal loss to Danielle Collins and Christian Harrison.

The Chicago, Illinois, native welcomed her son, Adyn Aubrey Johnson, in 2021, whom she lovingly calls AJ. Her son, who is accompanying her to her latest US Open tournament, had an interaction with Carlos Alcaraz. Through the recent X post of Tennis Media, the interaction involved Townsend's slip-up while introducing his son to Alcaraz.

"Taylor Townsend said she asked Carlos Alcaraz to take a photo with her son. "I asked Carlos Alcaraz to take a picture with him, he was so nice. Yeah, of course. I was just like, A.J., Carlos. I forgot he's not No. 1. I was like, Carlos is No. 1 too. A.J. goes, You're No. 1? Just like my mom. Carlos was like, I'm kind of close. He played it off."
Another Tennis Media's post featured the heartfelt picture of AJ with Alcaraz.

Townsend is playing in the US Open women's doubles with a ten-time major champion, Katerina Siniakova. The duo has advanced to the Round of 16 and will battle Yue Yuan and Camila Osorio.

Taylor Townsend reflects on her growth and rejuvenated champion mindset

Taylor Townsend at the 2025 US Open - Day 8 - Source: Getty
Taylor Townsend at the 2025 US Open - Day 8 - Source: Getty

Through her press conference on the US Open's official site, Taylor Townsend has reflected on her regenerated mindset. Furthermore, she highlighted her self-improvement and the hard work she has been investing in her growth.

"I've been working on myself, and I think anyone in the media could see that over the years and over time that I've become a new person. I've just been doing the self-work, and I realize that a lot of the stuff had nothing to do with hitting a tennis ball. It was all between the ears."

Townsend has garnered notable feats in the women's doubles category, including winning the 2024 Wimbledon Championships and this year's Australian Open with Katerina Siniakova. She reached the Canadian Open's final round with former World No. 2 in doubles, Zhang Shuai.

Quick Links

