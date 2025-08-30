Taylor Townsend reveals exact reason why she 'shut off' after controversial Jelena Ostapenko drama at US Open

Taylor Townsend has shared why she disconnected after her on-court confrontation with Latvian player Jelena Ostapenko. The World No. 1 in women's doubles has advanced to the Round of 16 at the 2025 US Open after defeating Russian talent Mirra Andreeva in the third round.

Apart from her singles run, Townsend also participated in the mixed doubles championships with Ben Shelton and faced defeat in the quarterfinal round against Danielle Collins and Christian Harrison. The Chicago, Illinois, native was recently involved in a confrontation with Jelena Ostapenko during their second-round match at the US Open.

The conflict rose as Townsend did not apologize to the Latvian player for the net cord point. During the heated exchange of words, Ostapenko mentioned that Townsend had "no education, no class" among other things. During the 2025 US Open Round 3 press conference, the American star shared why she had mentally removed herself from the incident, highlighting her maturity and professionalism.

"When I step into those gates, nothing that's happening on the outside matters. That's how I was raised. I'm really embodying that thought process.... My social media and all of people being able to have access and things to say and I said to my team I was like 'dang I didn't know, this many people have my phone number,' so many text messages and stuff and just trying to filter through those things," she shared.

Townsend continued:

"I really took the time to be intentional to like shut it off so when I got to the hotel and I said, 'Okay, I'm done.' I put my phone down. I put on do not disturb. I stopped. In the morning, I put it I cut it off. So, when it's time to do the job, it's time to do the job. And that's what I think is a testament to being professional."

In her next match, Townsend will lock horns with former World No. 2, Czech player Barbora Krejcikova.

Taylor Townsend commences her women's doubles journey at the 2025 US Open with Katerina Siniakova

Taylor Townsend and Katerina Siniakova at the 2025 French Open - Day Nine - Source: Getty

In women's doubles at the US Open, Taylor Townsend has teamed up with the ten-time major champion, Katerina Siniakova. The duo had previously clinched the 2024 Wimbledon Championships and the 2025 Australian Open.

The pair also won the 2025 Dubai Championships after defeating Jelena Ostapenko and Hsieh Su-wei in the final round. Subsequently, with the notable victory, Townsend reached the No. 2 ranking.

In her singles run, Siniakova faced defeat against Hailey Baptiste in the first round. Throughout her notable career, Taylor Townsend has won ten doubles titles.

