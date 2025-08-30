  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • US Open Tennis 2025
  • Taylor Townsend shares heartwarming story about her son Adyn's proud declaration to his teachers as he gears up to join her at US Open

Taylor Townsend shares heartwarming story about her son Adyn's proud declaration to his teachers as he gears up to join her at US Open

By Nancy Singh
Published Aug 30, 2025 07:12 GMT
Taylor Townsend at the US Open - Source: getty
Taylor Townsend at the US Open - Source: getty

Taylor Townsend shared a heartfelt anecdote about her son, Adyn Aubrey, proudly talking about her to his teachers ahead of joining her at the US Open. The American's campaign began on August 25 at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Ad

Townsend was last seen in action during the third round of the US Open on August 29, where she competed against Mirra Andreeva. She delivered a dominant performance, registering an impressive 7-5, 6-2 win over Andreeva. Townsend will next face Barbora Krejcikova in the Round of 16.

Shortly after her victory over Andreeva, Townsend shared a heartwarming story about her son proudly telling his teachers about her mother's US Open campaign. She also expressed her feelings about the victory, stating that she had put in a lot of hard work.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"God damn, this feels good. All I'm going to say is welcome to the show. I've been putting in a lot of hard work. I want to dedicate this win to my coach. We've been blood, sweat and tears. Also to my son AJ, he'll be here tomorrow. He was telling his teachers at school, I'm going to New York to see my mom. So this just felt so good. I haven't been in a round of 16 since 2019. I haven't played a night match on this court since I played in Dresco and she ended up winning the tournament. I feel amazing, but I'm really, I'm really just proud that like I said to you at the beginning, I kept the main thing," said Taylor Townsend.
Ad
Ad

Townsend locked horns with Jelena Ostapenko in the second round, and the two were involved in a heated exchange after the American's victory.

Taylor Townsend opened up about balancing motherhood and her career

Taylor Townsend recently sat for an interview with Newsweek, where she fielded questions surrounding the ins and outs of balancing motherhood with her tennis career. The player welcomed her son, Adyn Aubrey Johnson, in March 2021, and ever since then, she has been maintaining a balance between her work and motherhood.

Ad

Opening up about feeling guilty of not giving enough time to her son due to her training and workouts, she said:

"I honestly had a lot of guilt at home, when I was with my son, because I felt like I had no time. I had to train, I had to do gym, I had to do all these things, and I have someone else watching him, but I'm here. So how come I'm here, but I still don't feel like I'm spending time with you. So it was like - I - and then I'm home for three days, four days, and they fly by, and I'm, like, oh my God, I'm about to leave again."

Taylor Townsend opened her 2025 season at the Australian Open, where she couldn't advance further than the first round after being bested by Renata Zarazua, who claimed a 6-7, 6-1, 6-2 win.

About the author
Nancy Singh

Nancy Singh

An English Honors graduate, Nancy is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering US Olympic sports. She has a total experience of 4 years, having previously worked as a Marketing Executive for BYJU’S before finding her footing at SK.

To deliver the best content, Nancy keeps herself updated by reading as much as possible about the athletes and the sport, and believes that researching and trusting credible sources is the key to reporting ethical and accurate information.

Track and Field events particularly interest Nancy, and she is a fan of Allyson Felix. While she cherished each of her victories, her favorite Olympic moment happens to be the retired athlete’s 10th medal at the Games.

Nancy believes that covering the personal lives and training sessions of the Olympic athletes, and showcasing old podcasts or interviews would help bridge the coverage gap of the sport in its off season.

When away from her keyboard, Nancy spends most of her free time reading books. She also writes poems and plans on publishing a book.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Samya Majumdar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications