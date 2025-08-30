Taylor Townsend shares heartwarming story about her son Adyn's proud declaration to his teachers as he gears up to join her at US Open

Taylor Townsend shared a heartfelt anecdote about her son, Adyn Aubrey, proudly talking about her to his teachers ahead of joining her at the US Open. The American's campaign began on August 25 at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.Townsend was last seen in action during the third round of the US Open on August 29, where she competed against Mirra Andreeva. She delivered a dominant performance, registering an impressive 7-5, 6-2 win over Andreeva. Townsend will next face Barbora Krejcikova in the Round of 16.Shortly after her victory over Andreeva, Townsend shared a heartwarming story about her son proudly telling his teachers about her mother's US Open campaign. She also expressed her feelings about the victory, stating that she had put in a lot of hard work.&quot;God damn, this feels good. All I'm going to say is welcome to the show. I've been putting in a lot of hard work. I want to dedicate this win to my coach. We've been blood, sweat and tears. Also to my son AJ, he'll be here tomorrow. He was telling his teachers at school, I'm going to New York to see my mom. So this just felt so good. I haven't been in a round of 16 since 2019. I haven't played a night match on this court since I played in Dresco and she ended up winning the tournament. I feel amazing, but I'm really, I'm really just proud that like I said to you at the beginning, I kept the main thing,&quot; said Taylor Townsend.Townsend locked horns with Jelena Ostapenko in the second round, and the two were involved in a heated exchange after the American's victory.Taylor Townsend opened up about balancing motherhood and her careerTaylor Townsend recently sat for an interview with Newsweek, where she fielded questions surrounding the ins and outs of balancing motherhood with her tennis career. The player welcomed her son, Adyn Aubrey Johnson, in March 2021, and ever since then, she has been maintaining a balance between her work and motherhood.Opening up about feeling guilty of not giving enough time to her son due to her training and workouts, she said:&quot;I honestly had a lot of guilt at home, when I was with my son, because I felt like I had no time. I had to train, I had to do gym, I had to do all these things, and I have someone else watching him, but I'm here. So how come I'm here, but I still don't feel like I'm spending time with you. So it was like - I - and then I'm home for three days, four days, and they fly by, and I'm, like, oh my God, I'm about to leave again.&quot; Taylor Townsend opened her 2025 season at the Australian Open, where she couldn't advance further than the first round after being bested by Renata Zarazua, who claimed a 6-7, 6-1, 6-2 win.