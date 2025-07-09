Taylor Townsend shares heartfelt message after seeing tennis program for Black players in UK during Wimbledon

American tennis player Taylor Townsend gave a shoutout to Black Tennis Mentors UK after visiting one of its practice sessions. Townsend is currently in the midst of her 2025 Wimbledon campaign, where she has taken part in all three formats, singles, doubles, and mixed doubles.

Ad

Townsend was eliminated in the singles event after a straight-sets defeat to Sofia Kenin in the first round of the main draw. The Chicago native and her mixed doubles partner, Evan King, faced a second-round elimination against Su-Wei Hsieh and Jan Zielinski.

However, Townsend still has a strong chance in the doubles event where she and her partner, Katerina Siniakova, are through to the quarterfinals. Just a day before this match, Townsend spent some leisure time outside the court, exploring the locality through a walk down the streets.

Ad

Trending

During this time, the two-time Grand Slam doubles champ caught a glimpse of the training sessions of Black Tennis Mentors UK, an organization that works towards the enhancement and development of black tennis players, coaches, etc.

She shared a picture of this session on her Instagram stories and appreciated their commendable work. She stated (via her stories):

"We were in a walk and saw this and had to stop"

Ad

"blacktennismentorsuk doing something amazing!"

Screenshot of Townsend's story featuring her heartfelt message (Image via: @tay_taytownsend)

Taylor Townsend and her doubles partner, Katerina Siniakova, are currently facing Timea Babos and Luisa Stefani for a place in the semifinals, and have won the first set as of this writing.

Ad

Townsend and Sinikaova won the Australian Open together in January and also reached the Roland Garros quarterfinals.

Taylor Townsend makes her feelings known on how her coach John Williams helped her before her Wimbledon campaign

Taylor Townsend at the Wimbledon Championships (Image via: Getty)

Taylor Townsend shed light on how her coach, John Williams, helped her reset her mindset before coming into the Wimbledon Championships. Townsend is coming off an impressive French Open, where she reached the final of the mixed doubles event.

Ad

In an interview, the American player shared that Williams had seeded the aspiration in her to win another Glam Slam. She said (via Tennis.com):

"I kind of shifted my mindset and John helped me with that. He was like, ‘No, you’re a returning champion, not a defending champion. You’re returning champion here to win another championship. Don’t negate that energy. That energy is something so powerful. It’s only something you can carry. We’re on our vendetta to get another championship."

Townsend and her partner, Katerina Siniakova, won the Wimbledon doubles event last year after defeating Gabriela Dabrowski and Erin Routliffe in the final.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Bhattacharya Soumik is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers US Olympics. Currently an Honors student of Journalism and Mass Communication, he has also worked for other firms as a tennis and football content writer.



Soumik’s favorite Olympian is Michael Phelps and he believes that the eight-time Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer has revolutionized the spectrum of Swimming. Nonetheless, the adrenaline rush that Track & Field sports offer interests him the most; and Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold-medal victory at the 2020 Tokyo Games is his favorite moment from past Olympics.



Soumik sources data and facts from credible sources like BBC and NBC for accurate and relevant reporting, and keeps up with updates on social media and news media platforms.



He feels that covering collegiate tournaments, similar to what is done in the United States can be a good way to cover the bridge the coverage gap during the Olympics off season.



When not reporting on the latest Olympics news stories, Soumik likes to play cricket and watch movies. Know More