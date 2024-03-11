"Teaching them early" - Caroline Wozniacki shares glimpses of her children Olivia & James watching Liverpool take on Manchester City in Premier League

Caroline Wozniacki recently shared glimpses of her children Olivia and James watching the English Premier League encounter between Liverpool and Manchester City.

Liverpool hosted defending champions Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday, March 10. The Reds conceded midway through the first half courtesy of a well-worked City corner with John Stones scoring the opener.

Despite a slow start, Liverpool crept back into the game after the break. Argentine Alexis Mac Allister's composed penalty kick early in the second half saw the home team secure a point.

Following the result, Liverpool are tied with Arsenal on top of the table after 28 matches, while Manchester City are one point short of the summit.

Taking to social media on Sunday, Wozniacki posted pictures of both her children curiously watching the intense action unfold between the title contenders.

"Teaching them early," Caroline Wozniacki wrote on her Instagram stories.

Wozniacki extended her support for Liverpool, as she scribbled the famous Reds' anthem "You'll Never Walk Alone" on her Instagram stories.

Wozniacki married former American basketball player David Lee in June 2019. Two years later, the couple welcomed their first child Olivia. They expanded to a family of four with the birth of James in October 2022. Wozniacki has never been shy about sharing her children's lives on the internet.

Wozniacki, a lifelong Liverpool FC supporter, has always been clear about her love for football. She also cheered for Denmark at the 2022 World Cup with her family.

On the tennis front, Wozniacki is currently playing at the BNP Paribas Open, where she defeated Katie Volynets, 6-2, 4-6, 6-0, to advance to the fourth round.

Caroline Wozniacki will face Angelique Kerber in the BNP Paribas Open fourth round

Caroline Wozniacki will hope to extend her strong run at the BNP Paribas Open when she faces Angelique Kerber in the fourth round on Wednesday, March 13.

This will be their 16th meeting on the tour. Kerber holds a narrow lead in the head-to-head, winning eight of her previous 15 encounters with the Dane. The two last played each other in the 2018 Eastbourne International semifinals, where Wozniacki fought from a set down to win 2-6, 7-6(4), 6-4.

Wozniacki advanced to the BNP Paribas Open fourth-round following wins over Zhu Lin, Donna Vekic, and Katie Volynets. Meanwhile, Kerber comes on the back of a straight-set win over Veronika Kudermetova.

The winner on Tuesday (March 12) will either face top-seed Iga Swiatek or Yulia Putintseva in the quarterfinals.