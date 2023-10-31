"Tell me this is a joke, how can you not know Novak Djokovic!" - Fans amused by Serb tricking YouTuber IShowSpeed after going unrecognized

American YouTuber IShowSpeed's failure to recognize Novak Djokovic at the 2023 Ballon d'Or ceremony sparked amusement among tennis fans.

The World No. 1 is currently in Paris for the final ATP Masters 1000 event of the season. Following his appearance at the Rugby World Cup final on Saturday, the Serb attended the Ballon d'Or ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet on Monday, October 30.

Djokovic had a hilarious encounter with IShowSpeed at the event as the 18-year-old struggled to identify the Serb.

"What's your name? You look so familiar," IShowSpeed said.

Rather than revealing his true identity, the World No. 1 decided to troll the YouTuber by posing as a fresh signing for the Italian football clup, AC Milan.

"I'm a new AC Milan star," he said.

IShowSpeed appeared to fall for the jest, prompting the Serb to commit even further to the charade and express his intention to score a hat-trick in his debut match for the club.

"I haven't played yet but I'm getting on in the next game. I'm going for a hat-trick," he added.

The interaction left tennis fans in stitches, with several of them expressing shock at Speed's lack of recognition for the 24-time Grand Slam champion.

"Tell me this is a joke how can you not know Djokovic!!!!" one fans posted.

"Imagine not knowing Novak," another fan chimed in.

Other fans found it amusing that the Serb managed to successfully deceive the 18-year-old.

"Djokovic is such a troll lmao," one fan commented.

"Troller gets trolled," another user posted.

Here are a few more fan reactions

Novak Djokovic awaits either Tomas Martin Etcheverry or Miomir Kecmanovic in Paris Masters 2R

2023 Davis Cup Finals Group Stage Valencia - Day 3

Novak Djokovic is set to kick off his pusuit of a record-extending seventh Paris Masters title at this year's event. He will also strive to clinch his 40th ATP Masters 1000 title.

The Serb has won the tournament in 2009, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2019, and most recently in 2021, defeating Daniil Medvedev in the title clash. He reached the final at last year's edition of the event as well but lost to Holger Rune.

Following a bye in the first round the World No. 1 will commence his campaign against the winner of the match between Tomas Martin Etcheverry and Miomir Kecmanovic.

The Serb enjoys a flawless 3-0 record against Kecmanovic, having won their most recent encounter at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships in straight sets. He also holds a 1-0 record against Etcheverry. The 36-year-old won their sole previous encounter at the 2023 Italian Open in straight sets.

