"Telling pro tennis players what is acceptable, it's hilarious" - Rennae Stubbs defends Frances Tiafoe following criticism of his performance against Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal at Laver Cup

Frances Tiafoe drew the ire of some tennis fans who questioned the legitimacy of the World No. 19's shots aimed at the bodies of doubles foes Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal on Friday at the Laver Cup.
Tiafoe teamed up with fellow American Jock Sock as they spoiled the much anticipated 'FeDal' partnership, also the last match of the Swiss prior to retirement.
But there were those who stood by Tiafoe in the social media debate, among them former doubles World No. 1 turned commentator Rennae Stubbs.
Joining the exchange between a Twitter user and singles No. 38 and former doubles No. 89 Reilly Opelka, Stubbs said that telling pro tennis players like herself and Opelka "what is acceptable" was "hilarious."
"No, you have tried telling pro tennis players (me, retired but a former World No. 1 doubles player), what is acceptable, possible, easy or hard in a pro tennis match. It’s hilarious. So if you’re going to write nonsense about tennis, we will correct it and you," tweeted Rennae Stubbs.
Stubbs further chimed in that the social media user's comments have proved that he has never played tennis, especially doubles, at a high level.
Stubbs added that they were talking to pro tennis players and that he should "keep that in mind" when he starts telling them how to play as they "might know a thing or two more about playing."
"You inspired so many people; you left a mark on this game that’ll never be touched" - Frances Tiafoe to Roger Federer
Frances Tiafoe praised Roger Federer in his recent Instagram post, saying that the Swiss star, who retired over the weekend, inspired many and left a mark on tennis "that will never be touched."
"To be a part of history like that was incredible. Big S/O @rogerfederer for an outstanding career. You inspired soo many people you left a mark on this game that’ll never be touched. @jack.sock and I couldn’t have been more grateful to share the court on your last dance," said Frances Tiafoe.
Earlier, Tiafoe, in a presser, said that he would not apologize for beating Federer in his last career match.