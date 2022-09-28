"Telling pro tennis players what is acceptable, it's hilarious" - Rennae Stubbs defends Frances Tiafoe following criticism of his performance against Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal at Laver Cup

Frances Tiafoe drew the ire of some tennis fans who questioned the legitimacy of the World No. 19's shots aimed at the bodies of doubles foes Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal on Friday at the Laver Cup.

Tiafoe teamed up with fellow American Jock Sock as they spoiled the much anticipated 'FeDal' partnership, also the last match of the Swiss prior to retirement.

But there were those who stood by Tiafoe in the social media debate, among them former doubles World No. 1 turned commentator Rennae Stubbs.

Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock prevailed over the fan-favorite Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal tandem in the Laver Cup.

Joining the exchange between a Twitter user and singles No. 38 and former doubles No. 89 Reilly Opelka, Stubbs said that telling pro tennis players like herself and Opelka "what is acceptable" was "hilarious."

"No, you have tried telling pro tennis players (me, retired but a former World No. 1 doubles player), what is acceptable, possible, easy or hard in a pro tennis match. It’s hilarious. So if you’re going to write nonsense about tennis, we will correct it and you," tweeted Rennae Stubbs.

Stubbs further chimed in that the social media user's comments have proved that he has never played tennis, especially doubles, at a high level.

Rennae Stubbs OLY @rennaestubbs @TheTennisLetter @ReillyOpelka Your comments overall have proved that you’ve actually never played tennis at a high level. Ever! Especially doubles! Dear lord. Just stop! @TheTennisLetter @ReillyOpelka Your comments overall have proved that you’ve actually never played tennis at a high level. Ever! Especially doubles! Dear lord. Just stop!

Stubbs added that they were talking to pro tennis players and that he should "keep that in mind" when he starts telling them how to play as they "might know a thing or two more about playing."

Rennae Stubbs OLY @rennaestubbs @TheTennisLetter @ReillyOpelka I’m not bullying u mate. The 1st tweet was a joke & the next were factual that u are talking to pro tennis players. So we might know a thing or 2 more about playing. Keep that in mind when u start telling them how to play. Especially if you’re calling yourself the tennis letter @TheTennisLetter @ReillyOpelka I’m not bullying u mate. The 1st tweet was a joke & the next were factual that u are talking to pro tennis players. So we might know a thing or 2 more about playing. Keep that in mind when u start telling them how to play. Especially if you’re calling yourself the tennis letter

"You inspired so many people; you left a mark on this game that’ll never be touched" - Frances Tiafoe to Roger Federer

Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe embrace Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer at the Laver Cup.

Frances Tiafoe praised Roger Federer in his recent Instagram post, saying that the Swiss star, who retired over the weekend, inspired many and left a mark on tennis "that will never be touched."

"To be a part of history like that was incredible. Big S/O @rogerfederer for an outstanding career. You inspired soo many people you left a mark on this game that’ll never be touched. @jack.sock and I couldn’t have been more grateful to share the court on your last dance," said Frances Tiafoe.

Earlier, Tiafoe, in a presser, said that he would not apologize for beating Federer in his last career match.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far